Science talent Kate the Chemist, known from “The Late Show,” returns to perform at free community event
The Roswell Museum — in collaboration with area educational, science and cultural leaders — is presenting the third annual Roswell Science and Art Festival on Oct. 8 at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., next to the museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free all-ages event features a fun-filled day of science and art opportunities with the aim of inspiring the next generation of creative and innovative thinkers.
Kate “The Chemist” Biberdorf’s mission is to ignite, inspire and motivate K-12 students to develop a love for learning and exploration in the sciences. She targets students who are intimidated by science and utilizes hands-on demonstrations to foster a determination to pursue a science-related degree at the collegiate level.
Her repertoire of on-stage experiments includes combustion, environmental science and ooey gooey stuff — hint: there’s slime involved. The shows often end with Biberdorf yelling to a full auditorium, “Do you like science?” After which she dumps a vat of hot water into a bucket of liquid nitrogen, creating the epic “thunder cloud” that lingers in the room.
Biberdorf will bring her scientific enthusiasm to the Roswell Museum’s Science and Art Festival, taking the stage at 11 a.m.
Biberdorf is a featured member of “Amy Poehler's Smart Girls.” Founded by artist Amy Poehler and producer Meredith Walker, the organization is dedicated to helping young people cultivate their authentic selves.
Additional guests are from the science centers Explora and Science Spectrum who will showcase some of their popular demonstrations and activities, including an inflatable planetarium. The New Mexico Military Institute’s Science Department presents several fun activities, from giant bubbles to lightsaber cards. The City of Roswell Recreation Department is participating with its obstacle course. The Wheels of Wonder Mobile Museum will be at the convention center, and a drone obstacle course led by Airplay Media is part of the events.
The Roswell Museum’s popular “Chalk the Walk” event for all ages will be part of the festival. Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to pre-register as individuals or in teams to create a sidewalk full of color. The fees cover the cost of supplies; need-based scholarships are available. More information about the chalk-drawing event, as well as a registration form, can be found at roswellmuseum.org.
Also at the festival, Keep Roswell Beautiful is introducing Trash to Treasures up-cycling activity. Strolling performances by Wise Fool New Mexico will take place throughout the day and they will host the Try It Out Zone where visitors can explore the world of movement.
All day Tinker Town will be open just for little ones and their families with art and science activities designed specifically for ages 4 and younger presented by Explora and the Roswell Museum. Additional participating groups include Xcel Energy, Roswell Astronomy Club, Spring River Zoo, New Mexico State University, Roswell High School and Early College High School and several state and federal agencies.
This event is generously funded by Xcel Energy and the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, visit the museum’s website or call 575-624-6744.