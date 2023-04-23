Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s "The Planets."

Concert includes pre-concert event and free entry to planetarium
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) under the baton of RSO Music Director John Farrer will present “The Planets” by Gustav Holst on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium, located on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute.
The concert will contain selections: “The Planets” in its entirety as well as “Sunrise” from “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss, an arrangement for orchestra of Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” and two works by Antonin Dvorak: “Carnival Overture” and “Song of the Moon” from the opera “Rusalka” with guest soloist Shari Perman.
The RSO is also joined by the Roswell Symphony Chorus, vocalists from Eastern New Mexico University and alumni of the University of Texas, El Paso choral program.
The symphony also offers a pre-concert event at 6 p.m. on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute at its chapel. The ticket price includes light refreshments. The guest speaker is Dr. James Shearer, principal tuba of the Roswell Symphony Orchestra and professor of tuba, euphonium, music history and music appreciation to graduate, undergraduate and honors students at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. In addition, he presents concerts, master classes and lectures as a Yamaha Performing Artist.
Shearer will speak about “The Planets.”
Shearer was born in Water Valley, Mississippi. His family owned the local newspaper, The North Mississippi Herald, where his mother continues to work today. His father was an active musician on the side, playing jazz saxophone and serving as minister of music at the family church — but never at the same time. Growing up in a musical household, it was almost inevitable that Shearer would choose music as a career. He became a tubist because no one else in the band would play the instrument, he said. Early success led to a position in the Memphis Youth Orchestra and a summer at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan. Following high school, Shearer attended Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, where he was a member of the faculty brass quintet throughout most of his undergraduate career. He later attended New Mexico State University, where he earned a master's degree in music theory and composition and was then accepted into the performance program at Eastman. Upon completion of his doctorate, he taught briefly at Southern Arkansas University before moving back to Las Cruces to join the faculty at New Mexico State.
In collaboration with the Roswell Museum and Art Center, the Goddard Planetarium is offering a showing of “Universe” on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free with proof of RSO ticket purchase for the April 29 concert. Seating is limited.
Students of all ages attend the RSO pre-concert event at no cost. Students 12 and under attend the concert for free and students 13 through college attend for a lower cost. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.