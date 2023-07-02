Maliyah Juarez won the title of 2023 Cheerleader America Junior Teen
Following three action-packed days of rehearsals, individual cheer routines, athletic wear, interview skills and evening gowns, one incredible athlete was crowned on stage at the second annual Cheerleader America USA Miss pageant this past Friday night (June 16) inside the gym of Revolution Athletics in Flowery Branch, Georgia.
Maliyah Juarez, representing her home state as Cheerleader America New Mexico Miss Junior Teen 2023, was crowned as the new 2023 Cheerleader America Junior Teen. This competition is one of a kind as the contestants can showcase and compete using their cheer skills as part of the competition. The Cheerleader America USA Miss competition was produced by Frank Byers at Thumbprint Productions and a documentary series is currently in production for streaming this year.
As 2023 Cheerleader America Junior Teen, Juarez, 15, will earn opportunities to be an ambassador for multiple cheer brands as a representative of the Cheerleader America organization. Her primary function is to serve as an advocate and role model for young women in the cheer industry while sharing her passion and life story.
“I'm super excited and blessed to bring the national title to New Mexico,” Juarez said. “I'm hoping to encourage more cheerleaders to join our 2024 team. This is by far the most prestigious award I've ever earned and I want to encourage more to join the Cheerleader America family.”
Juarez will use her national platform to continue advocating for "Volunteer is Simple Simply Smile,” trying to get youth to get up and get out in their community. She is attending ninth grade at Roswell High School.
“I hope to continue my education in business and photography following high school,” Juarez said. She believes that her purpose during her reign is to help build the Cheerleader America Family and help in any way to continue her passion in volunteering. For the talent portion of the competition, Juarez performed a cheer routine with race car theme honoring Roswell’s UFO/alien history.
“On behalf of (the) Cheerleader America organization, we would like to congratulate our newly crowned 2023 Cheerleader America Junior Teen, Juarez,” said Paige Ewing, chief of Titleholder Development. “Our goal as an organization is to create a hybrid space where athletes can both compete in their love of pageants and cheerleading on the same stage. We want to honor the cheerleader who tumbles in the America division, the non-tumbling dancer in the USA division, the athlete with disabilities in the United States division, and the male cheerleader in the Cheerleader America division. We are thrilled to have Juarez represent our organization.”
Juarez will crown her successor next year.
For more information, visit misscheerleaderamericausa.org or misscheerleaderamericausa.org.