The event includes a pre-concert and the main concert features selections from “The Marriage of Figaro”
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO), under the baton of RSO Music Director John Farrer, presents an “Evening at the Opera” on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., at the Pearson Auditorium, located on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI).
Before the main concert, arts educator and conductor Oliver Prezant will present a fun and friendly preview of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at 6 p.m. on the NMMI campus at the Daniels Leadership Center.
The preview will provide the plot, connect the dots and help the audience read between the lines of this great comic opera that caused a stir unlike any other. Mozart was daring when he picked up the play and turned it into an opera, only two years after it saw the stage for the first time in 1784. It was written at a time of revolution, its subject featuring servants rising up and outwitting their blue-blooded masters — an outrageous theme for Europe’s aristocracy.
Mozart’s music gives character to the clever servant, Figaro, his brilliant fiancée Susanna, and the philandering Conde de Almaviva (conde is the Spanish title for a count — the opera is set in Seville, Spain) who’s pursuing her, as well as the lonely, abandoned Countess, the conniving music teacher, and the lovesick adolescent page, Cherubino. It’s everything the audience needs to make RSO’s “Evening at the Opera” a richer, more enjoyable experience.
The main concert will contain selections from “The Marriage of Figaro” featuring known soloists Michael Hix, Ingela Onstad and Jamie Flora who participated as soloists in the “Beethoven’s Ninth” concert in May 2022 as well as soloists Cammy Cook and Javier Ortiz.
Soloist Olga Perez Flora will be singing the part of Cherubino and is the stage director. It is her premiere in Roswell she said in a phone interview. “My husband James Flora, who is the tenor, will be joining us,” she said. “He has sung there and my colleagues Michael and Ingala have. I was in the audience for the Beethoven Ninth, but I have not been able to sing yet. I am really excited.”
Perez Flora said that the last time she sang “The Marriage of Figaro” was in Rome, Italy in 2006. “I’m excited to get back to the role of Cherubino and this time, to get to direct the scenes with my incredible colleagues. It’s such a fun and beautifully woven story. More than anything, the thing about Mozart is that he melds the text and the music together in such an incredible and opulent way, so I am really excited for everyone to get to hear that,” she said.
Those who are not familiar with the challenges of being an opera singer may underestimate what it takes to be performing on this level of music. “I believe we are vocal athletes and so I have always been a proponent of keeping your whole body and mind healthy,” Perez Flora said. “I started singing opera in college. That was really when I started building my technique and my process as art students at UNM are currently doing and then I got my first operatic professional gig was ‘La Cenerentola,’ which is “Cinderella” by Rossini with Arizona Opera, and that was 2004. That was when I started singing professionally and it’s just has been a wonderful journey ever since.”
Famous singers, such as the late Luciano Pavarotti, have specific habits to prepare for a challenging piece. He used to drink warm milk with honey before a performance. Asked about her preparations, Perez Flora said, “Yeah, as singers we can be a little bit quirky. It depends on your body. For me, on the day of the performance, I like to eat like a grilled chicken salad, something that’s giving me some protein and vegetables, maybe some fruit. I always exercise on the day of the performance. I like to have warm water with honey. I do that sometimes, sometimes it’s coconut water. It all depends on the weather. Since we’re doing it (“The Marriage of Figaro”) in February, I’ll probably be doing some warm water with honey.”
Perez Flora said that she hopes for the Roswell audience to have a joyful and wonderful experience. “I want them to laugh with us, it’s just a fun show,” she said.
Asked what her plans are after the concert, Perez Flora said, “My husband and I are doing concerts of all Cuban music, which is really fun. We will be going to perform at the Jacob’s School of Music (Indiana University Bloomington). After that, I am directing ‘The Magic Flute’ by Mozart here at the university (University of New Mexico). But I will mention, next summer, May 24, we’re going to be singing the Verdi Requiem at Saint Paul in the Vatican, in Rome. We’re very excited about that. You’re welcome to come.”
Cuban-American mezzo-soprano Perez Flora holds several degrees in music and opera theater, including the Doctorate in Musical Arts from The Ohio State University. She is currently an assistant professor of voice at the University of New Mexico. She has performed with opera companies and symphonies across the country and internationally.
Students of all ages may attend the preview at no cost. Students 12 and under may attend the main concert for free, and older students through college get in at a low ticket cost.
For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.