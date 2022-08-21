Relic tour of Blessed Carlos Acutis and Saint Manuel González García comes to town
As part of the National Eucharistic Revival 2022-25 of the Roman Catholic Church, more than 100 saints’ relics, and relics of those who are on the path to become saints, are touring the U.S. Two of those relics will arrive in Roswell on Aug. 28 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Maria Church (ABVMC), 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., and will remain until Aug. 29 — the schedule is listed in a separate box at the end of the article.
Father Jaroslaw “Jarek” Nowacki of ABVMC said he is excited about having the unique opportunity to have the relics in his parish. They are specifically meant for southern New Mexico and their first stop is on Aug. 27 in the parish of St. Jude in Alamogordo. Roswell is the second stop.
Nowacki is originally from Poland and has been working in Roswell since 2018. He said, “Here, (this will) probably (be) my first and last time that I will touch these relics. I will say in 2022, we had these relics also in my parish and I touched them.”
Nowacki said that all parishes and the public are welcome to come to ABVMC to see the relics.
There are many misunderstandings concerning the saints among those who are not Catholic. Nowacki said the saints are in Heaven with God and that when one prays to a saint, the saint does not cause any miracle; instead they speak for the person, interceding with God, and God grants the miracle, or not.
Asked how one becomes a saint, Nowacki said, “First, we have two stages for sainthood. John Paul II, as the pope, he says that sainthood is for everyone. So who is a saint? It is the person who is completely living daily life with Jesus and for Jesus. It is obeying God’s law. We have 10 commandments, but we need also to remember that the law is not just (the) Old Testament. The law is also from (the) New Testament. Because when Jesus came he said that I did not come to change the law just to fulfill (it).”
Nowacki explained that there are two ways to become a saint. “Sainthood, but also martyrdom,” he said. “We have martyrs in our time. Many people, Christians, are being killed in Africa.”
He said that living a saintly life is much more difficult. “People connecting their lives fully with Jesus’ life and they’re following completely his teaching. They are not only telling about his (Jesus’) teaching, but we see this teaching from their lives,” Nowacki said.
Nowacki said many saints started out being “wild” and some were “very bad.” “But they changed their lives because of Jesus. Often Mary or other saints were the helper to change the lives. We need people, saints to follow. If we follow them, we find Jesus,” he said.
One of the relics is from Blessed Carlo Acutis. Blessed is a title that marks one of the steps to becoming a saint. Acutis is one of the youngest and most recent persons considered for sainthood. He died Oct. 12, 2006 at the age of 16 of an aggressive form of Leukemia. He was born in London, England in 1991 to Italian parents and grew up in Milan, Italy. While his parents didn’t practice their faith, Carlo showed as a child great devotion, partaking in the Eucharist daily and getting his parents, family and friends back to church.
“He was a regular boy, ordinary boy. He loved games, created (computer) programs and he used the internet for evangelization,” Nowacki said. According to the information from the Vatican, Acutis taught himself to design websites and could understand computers as a college graduate would. He created a website for his school and his parish.
His biggest project brought two of his passions together: technology and the Eucharist. He started to catalogue all the Eucharistic miracles in the world. He was beatified Oct. 10, 2020 in Assisi, Italy, where he asked to be buried, because of his love for St. Francis of Assisi. He might very well become the first saint of the internet for a new generation.
The second relic is from Saint Manuel González García. He was canonized by Pope Francis on Oct. 16, 2016. To be canonized by the pope is the last step to become a saint.
González García was a pastor and bishop in the Spanish diocese of Palencia in northern Spain. He started out in a neglected parish with a church poorly attended, a tabernacle covered in dust and cobwebs, in Palomares del Rio, Spain. His reaction was written down and translated, “My faith was looking at Jesus through the door of that tabernacle, so silent, so patient, so good, gazing right back at me … His gaze was telling me much and asking me for more.”
He turned the parish into a thriving community. His writings have only recently been translated into English by Victoria Schneider, who was introduced to González García by her spiritual director. Her book “The Bishop of the Abandoned Tabernacle” includes the bishop’s words of faith and devotion to the Eucharist. His writings are a means of discovering and revisiting what one adores in faith, Schneider writes. “This is the real heart of Jesus,” she said. “And the saint helps us understand what He does from the tabernacle.”
Nowacki said that the relics are first class. First class means that the relic is a part of the saint’s body such as hair, heart or bones. For non-Catholics or non-Christians this may sound strange. It is because in Christianity the mortal remains of the deceased are associated with the holiness of their soul. And according to the belief, the souls await the reunion with their bodies during the end times when they are resurrected and Jesus returns.
A second-class relic can be a piece of clothing or other material that touched the saint. Third class is an object that touched a first class relic.
“It is hard to be a priest. It is not easy to be a wife and husband too. That’s why we need God’s and saints’ help. Saints, they are our helpers to show us that we can completely change our lives and follow Jesus and go to one destination that is for everyone, that is prepared by Jesus: Heaven,” Nowacki said.
Relic Tour schedule
Aug. 28
3 p.m.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
3:30 p.m.
Greeting the relics and public display of the relics
5 p.m.
Mass
6 to 8 p.m.
Adoration led by St. John Parish
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Adoration led by St. Peter Parish
10 p.m. to midnight
Public display of relics
Midnight
Benediction
Aug. 29
6 a.m.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and public display of relics
9 a.m.
Adoration led by Assumption Parish
11 a.m.
Mass
Noon
The relics transfer to Carlsbad
* * *
There are several steps of becoming a saint in the Roman Catholic Church:
According to the U.S. Catholic, published by the Claritan Missionaries and the Vatican Archive online, the first step is that “a cause is presented by the parish’s priest, bishop or Catholic group to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints at the Vatican.” This takes place on average five years after death. This is to guarantee objectivity. Some who were declared saints had a waiting period of more than a thousand years, such as Saint Bede. The Pope, however, can shorten the waiting period, as happened for Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa.
After approval, the congregation goes through all evidence and testimonies. If that person passes the next step, the recommendation goes to the pope, who decides if that person lived a life of “heroic virtue.” If so, he declares that the person has lived the Christian virtues heroically and receives the title “venerable.” There are many who were bestowed the title of servant of God, venerable and blessed, but not further to sainthood. Sainthood, the stage after beatification, requires verified miracles. After beatification, a second miracle is needed to declare someone a saint. After this, the Pope summons all the Cardinals of the Church and the date for the Canonization ceremony of the saint is determined. An exception to the miracle requirement is when the person died for their faith and is considered a martyr. To become a saint a martyr needs only one verified miracle.
The Canonization ceremony is celebrated with the pope conducting a special mass, reading aloud the individual’s life story and in prayer the person is declared a saint. Today, a Canonization ceremony gets celebrated with pilgrimages to Rome, and the Mass being broadcast live online.
The first American-born saint was Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was Canonized more than 150 years after her death on Sept. 14, 1975.
Saints got a bad image in the early Christian church because there was no oversight who became a saint. During the Middle Ages, popes began claiming canonization was a power of their office alone. Initially all that was needed was a bishop’s permission for a holy man or woman to be venerated as a saint. In 1588, Pope Sixtus V integrated the sainthood process into the papal bureaucracy, charging the Congregation of Rites and Ceremonies with vetting potential saints.
Also, it was mandatory that every church was to house a saint’s relic, according to the 787 ruling at Nicaea, which caused a flood of alleged relics getting sold. In 1969, the church officially laid to rest the 787 ruling by no longer requiring Catholic churches to posess a relic. Also, in 1969, Paul VI created the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to oversee this process. He also suppressed several saints’ “cults” largely on the basis that the acts and miracles attributed to the saints, or in some cases even the basic facts of their existence, could not be historically verified. People already under their patronage could continue to venerate these saints, but they no longer appear on the Roman calendar, and no new parishes or other institutions would open under their name.
Revisions to the Canonization process were put in place in 1983, when Pope John Paul II eliminated the office of Promoter of the Faith, or, as it’s more commonly known, “the Devil’s Advocate,” a Canon lawyer tasked with arguing against a person’s possible Canonization.
Today, a relic is only considered authentic with a certificate of the Vatican and the selling of relics is illegal. Relics can be displayed in churches only with a certificate attesting to their authenticity, according to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
Details about the history and sainthood process is available online at uscatholic.org and vatican.va. For more information about the National Eucharistic Revival, visit eucharisticrevival.org.