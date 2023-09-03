Santa Fe
Sept. 26-Oct. 1
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
Tickets are now on sale for Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. At various locations throughout Santa Fe, ticket-holders can learn about local wines at seminars, tastings, luncheons, chef demonstrations and tastings and new this year: a train expedition and wine experience on the Santa Fe Train VIP car and general submission. Santa Fe Wine & Chile's Artist of the Year is Robert Striffolino. His painting "Ripple Play" was chosen for the event's poster. For more information, visit santafewineandchile.org.
Mescalero
Sept. 3
Free "End of Summer Bash" at Inn of the Mountain Gods
The free, family-friendly Annual "End of Summer Bash" takes place at the Inn of the Mountain Gods from 3 to 10 p.m. The event features a live DJ, concessions, entertainment and activities. The finale will be a fireworks show over Lake Mescalero at dusk. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 8 and 9
Jericho Fest
The Annual Jericho Fest takes place at the Beach Bandshell at the Lake Carlsbad Beach Park. There will be a car show, free food, Watermelon and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live entertainment, jumpers, face painting, door prizes and raffle. For more information, call 575-200-1377 or visit hopenm.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
9.11. Firefighter Memorial Stair Climb
The New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Road 2001, is hosting from 7 to 10 a.m. the community’s annual 9.11. Memorial Stair Climb in conjunction with the City of Alamogordo Fire Department and area first responders. Teams of up to four participants climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center in tribute to the fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001. Firefighters and first responders from across the region are expected to participate. The general public is invited to join the stair climb. One complete circuit — the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center — is approximately 11.5 trips up the stairs of the museum, across the fifth floor, and then down the stairs on the other side. Medical personnel will be onsite during the free event. For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.org or email msh.info@state.nm.us.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
Murder Mystery Gala and Casino Night
Join in an evening of murder mystery, dinner and casino night at The Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Drive, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Love Inc., 1106 Ohio Ave. or the Center of Commerce. For more information, call 575-439-4812.
Santa Fe
Sept. 10
Santa Fe Symphony season opens 40th season
The 40th season of the Santa Fe Symphony takes place at The Lensic, the city's historic performing arts center, 211 W. San Francisco St. The program is titled "A Showcase of the Stars." The season runs through May 2024. For more information, visit santafesymphony.org.
Artesia
Sept. 16
Heart Walk and Carnival
In celebration of the annual New Mexico Heart Walk Artesia General Hospital is hosting a carnival as well as the walk to raise money for the American Heart Association. Bring the family and come join them for the Artesia Heart Walk and celebrate heart health. The carnival includes a fishing booth, face painting, cake walk, ring toss, donut bobbing, bean bag toss and there will be snocones. The event is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Artesia General Hospital, 702 N. 13th St. For more information and to sign up, visit newmexicoheartwalk.org or its Facebook page.
