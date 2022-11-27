Roswell Community Little Theatre hosts talent show
Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) is bringing “Santa’s Talent Search” back to stage. Actors and RCLT board members were busy choosing the best of the best during the three auditions held earlier in November. Those who made the cut will compete at the theater, 1717 S. Union Ave., on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Alethea Hartwell is directing the event. “It’s kind of like an “America’s Got Talent” play “Santa-style” and “Little Theatre-style,” our judges, of course, are all Christmas characters. This year our judges are the Grinch, and we have the Sugarplum Fairy who has been with us for two years, and we also have Elf coming this year. It’s going to be fun,” she said.
Master of ceremony is the big man himself: Santa Claus. Hartwell said that there will be cash prizes given for first, second and third place. The audience choice receives a cash award as well. The winner will be announced at the end of the evening.
Asked about how the competitors were chosen, Hartwell said, “Stage presence, obviously. Do they have talent? If they are singing a song? Are they staying on key? Do they stay with the rhythm of the music? If they are playing a piano piece, can you actually tell that they are playing a piece of music or just pounding on the piano?”
In the previous two shows, Hartwell said they had musicians performing on piano and guitar as well as songwriters performing their own music. “Last year we had a great little comedy routine and that was really fun,” she said.
Between the various talent acts The Matthew Palmer Band will perform. “They are really talented. We love to have them coming back this year, it’s going to be great. They always rock out for Christmas,” Hartwell said. The band is the winner of the 2022 UFO Festival’s Battle of the Bands and Audience Choice Award winner.
“We are also doing cookies and cocoa with Santa before the show,” she said. “Those tickets are an extra $5 and it’s kind of geared towards the kids, if they want to do crafts and drink cocoa.”
According to Hartwell, the talent show functions for RCLT also as a fundraiser. “We do have a brand new roof,” she said. “We had to get a loan. So, obviously, we have to raise money to pay for that loan. We also need to repair some of the damage that was done from the water (due to rain) in the lobby, which we are hoping to be able to do this coming spring,” she said.
Another way the theater is planning to pay off the loan is to continue renting out its stage. “If it fits with our schedule, then we’re happy to accommodate different groups for different things. We had an improv workshop that was put on — not technically by the theater but they used our building. We have an artist who rents our lobby like once every month (for paint parties),” Hartwell said.
For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.