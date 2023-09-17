The Roswell Museum presents a solo exhibition by artist Juana Estrada Hernández
The Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., is hosting the exhibition “Juana Estrada Hernández: Las semillas, el sol, y los que sacaron a delante / The seeds, the sun, and those that brought me forward.” The exhibition will be on view from Sept. 23 through Dec. 17 in the museum’s Donald B. Anderson Gallery. An artist talk is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception in the gallery.
Estrada Hernández channels her experience growing up as an immigrant in the U.S. into drawing and print media that address political and social issues pertaining to communities of Latinx migrants. The artist is a recipient of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), a U.S. immigration policy providing administrative relief from deportation and work permits for some immigrants who arrived as minors without legal resident status. Used simultaneously as a target and bargaining chip by rival political parties, DACA recipients can find they have no sense of stability as a pathway to citizenship is not guaranteed, and their tentative status could be revoked at any moment, resulting in being deported to countries they may barely remember. “As a DACA-mented artist, I accept the responsibility to use my artwork and voice to advocate for and expose my audience to social-political issues that impact my community,” Estrada Hernández said.
Estrada Hernández was born in Luis Moya, Zacatecas, Mexico. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking from Fort Hays State University, Kansas, in 2018 and her Master of Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico in 2021. She has exhibited her work across the U.S., as well as in Australia, Canada, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. Her show “Las semillas, el sol, y los que sacaron a delante / The seed, the sun, and those that brought me forward” at the Roswell Museum is the artist’s first solo exhibition at a museum since receiving her MFA.
The Roswell Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.