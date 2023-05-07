Colorectal Cancer: Screening is the key to prevention and early detection
Men and women approaching the age of 45 often shudder when their medical provider informs them it’s almost time for a screening colonoscopy. But regular screening, beginning at age 45 years — sooner if any symptoms or a family history — is the key to preventing colorectal cancer. This is a known fact that is endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S., reports the American Cancer Society. And, when men and women are combined, it is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
The good news is that with early detection — through a colonoscopy — the survival rate dramatically increases. If colon cancer is detected before it spreads, the five-year survival rate is about 90%, according to the National Cancer Institute, but if not caught before the cancer spreads to other organs, the survival rate drops significantly (about 10%). Moreover, a colonoscopy allows for removal of polyps before they have a chance to turn into cancer, and this is key in prevention.
What is a colonoscopy?
A colonoscopy is a procedure that allows a surgeon or gastroenterologist to see the inside of the colon and rectum. Used as either a screening test or a diagnostic tool, as mentioned above. It helps diagnose the causes of abdominal pain, weight loss, bleeding and unexplained changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea, constipation and thinning of stools. While you are sedated, the doctor will insert a thin, long, flexible, lighted tube (a colonoscope) into the rectum of the patient and slowly guide it into the colon. The scope transmits an image of the inside of the colon onto a screen so the doctor can carefully examine the lining of the colon and rectum.
If anything abnormal is observed, such as a polyp, it is painlessly removed at that time and later tested in a laboratory for signs of cancer. Since most colorectal cancer begins as a polyp, removing polyps early is the best prevention for colorectal cancer. The doctor can also take samples from abnormal areas (a biopsy) so that suspicious areas can be examined more closely.
A colonoscopy takes 20 to 60 minutes to complete, and after this, the patient will be able to go home within two hours.
How Often?
The American Cancer Society recommends that screening for colon cancer should begin at age 45 years for both men and women who are at average risk for developing colorectal cancer. Guidelines suggest that a repeat screening should be conducted every 10 years for adults who are at average risk (when no polyps are found, and who have no family history). People at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer may need to be tested earlier than age 45 and more frequently, as determined by their doctor. For example, if there is a family history of colon cancer, screening should begin at age 40 — or 10 years prior to the diagnosis of your family member, whichever age comes first — and every five years to follow.
Depending on one’s age, a colonoscopy screening may be an insurance-covered wellness test, and most plans cover a colonoscopy completely as a follow-up test or diagnostic tool. Insurance providers and medical provider’s offices will help scheduling a screening exam.
Colon Cancer Myths and Truths
The American Cancer Society wants to be sure people have the correct facts about colon cancer.
Myth 1: Colorectal cancer is a man’s disease.
Truth: Colorectal cancer is just as common among women as men.
Myth 2: Colon cancer can’t be prevented.
Truth: Colon cancer often starts with a small polyp. If found on time, doctors can remove the polyp and stop colon cancer from happening with a simple colonoscopy.
Myth 3: African Americans aren’t at risk for colon cancer.
Truth: African Americans are diagnosed with, and die, from colorectal cancer at higher rates than any other racial or ethnic group.
Myth 4: Age isn’t a factor in developing colon cancer.
Truth: More than 90% of people diagnosed with colon cancer are aged 50 and older.
That said, the incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing in the younger population, so anyone with concerning symptoms at any age should have a screening colonoscopy.
Myth 5: It’s better not to get tested for colon cancer because it is fatal regardless.
Truth: Colon cancer is treatable and preventable. With early detection, the five-year survival rate exceeds 90%.
