Roswell Artist-in-Residence Wen Liu exhibit “Molting/Mending” reveals the longing for growth and healing
Encountering new art and artists from around the world is one of the unique benefits of living Roswell thanks to the Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) program. Its latest artist exhibiting at the Roswell Museum is Wen Liu. She specializes in sculptures and installations using profoundly personal experiences in life and nature to create, or rather recreate, objects of art that invite the onlooker to step closer, to see more.
The exhibit name “Molting/Mending” comes from the artist’s fascination with the natural concept of reptiles such as snakes, being able to shed their skin. Her focus is on the mold, not what it entailed. Liu uses this in her art as a metaphor for growth she said, as a way to leave emotional pain behind as well.
Her sculptures seem weathered, ancient and include a variety of materials. Each piece but one was created in Roswell.
One of these pieces looks ancient and carries a title that shows Liu’s sense of humor, “Tale of two Hunters” — from the distance it looks like the remains of an animal in a trap, including a long hose-like body that could be intestines or the skin of a snake, but closer it shows details in that it is made out of “furniture legs,” a lost princess shoe. “It gives you this sense that something was in there before,” Liu said.
“I displayed this work at Bitter Lake,” she said. “I love going there. It’s so different from the city, I enjoy the wideness. I really want to try to put something manmade into nature and a nature feeling into my works and my show."
“I always am obsessed with the molding process, like animals shed their skin. I think in order to get stronger and bigger they just get rid of something (that is) left behind. It is still something that relates to them but they just decided to get rid of it. I feel that is awesome, humans don’t do that. … I think mold making is a similar process of molting,” she said.
Liu said that this fascination of molding is part of her mourning process, she had lost her father Xinhua Liu last year and she couldn’t travel back because of the pandemic. “He passed away two weeks before my solo show last year. I wrote a letter to him to be cremated with him. I prepare that show dedicated to him to feel better. That piece is one of the pieces of that show that I bring with me,” she said.
She gave this sculpture the name “The Furthest Holding,” it represents the complicated relationship she had with her father. At a previous residence she found a downed tree and she made a mold of its bark. It is draped like cloth or a rough shroud drooping low in the middle. On each side rests a pinecone out of epoxy clay. A closer look shows the unusual design of the pine cones. The cone petals on the left are molded from her palm and the one on the right from her father’s.
To understand her art is to learn about her culture. Chinese people never used to shake hands in greeting, hugging openly was a taboo, even between parents and children. Liu grew up without her father after her parents divorced and only as an adult reached out to him to reconnect.
“My father and I, the relationship is not common, but it took me a very long time to understand he loved me in a way I don’t understand, but he still loved me,” Liu said. “I have no memory of holding his hand. So I made this pine cone, one of his palm and one from mine. I love picking pinecones when I go for a walk. It’s the seed of the tree. We have the saying, it’s a life circle, every seed falling from the tree will nourish the tree roots.”
Other pieces in the exhibit include burned clay that were mixed with herbs before the burning process. The herbs are part of the connection between daughter and father as well. These herbs are components of a Chinese herbal remedy both used for a hereditary skin condition. “I think that is the only thing where I think he is still with me, I can still think of him,” Liu said.
Asked about her experience at RAiR Liu said, “The two goals (I have) in this residence: Let go of the past, heal myself. The second goal is: Try something new. I think this is the best opportunity. Roswell is not like a huge populated city, so I really feel less pressure to try something new if I mess something up. I tried painting for the very first time to combine with the sculpture I made and you can see I touch everything like ceramic and clay, epoxy clay, resin.”
After the residence Liu said that she and her husband are planning to move to New York.
Born, raised and educated in Shanghai, China, Liu graduated from the China Academy of Art with a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in sculpture and a Master’s of Fine Art in fiber before moving to Chicago, Illinois to continue her education that included a Master in Design Studies in fashion body and garment at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
She is a City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events Individual Artists Program grantee for 2018, 2019 and 2020, and she received the Illinois Arts Council Agency 2020 Artist Fellowship Award.
Liu has attended residencies throughout the U.S. including Artists’ Cooperative Residency and Exhibitions in Chicago, Massachusetts, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles and the Vermont Studio Center. Her work has been exhibited among others at the Chicago Cultural Center, Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Indiana and the National Grand Theater in Beijing, China.
Liu’s exhibit “Molting/Mending” will be available to view at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., until Jan. 15, 2023.
For more information, visit rair.org. For more information about the artist, visit wen-liu.com.