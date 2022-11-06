Veterans honored with free dinner, donations needed
A free baked ham dinner awaits veterans and spouses of deceased veterans on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
The event is organized by Bob Power, who also will cook the dinner with three promised helpers from Albertsons Market on West Second Street, he said.
However, Power ran into a last-minute hurdle.
“I am forced to solicit for donations for this because the grocery stores have told me that they have been giving out their limit for the quarter and they can’t donate anything. If I can’t get the donations, I am going to get stuck paying for it,” he said.
Having to pay himself would be a hardship, but Power said that he wouldn’t think about canceling the event. If he receives more donations than needed, he said, he is planning to give the surplus to other local organizations who help veterans.
There is some good news — this year Power is getting support spreading the news about the event.
“Last year we cooked for 100 people and had 13 people show up. It was very disappointing. This year I’ve got the VFW, the American Legion supporting it and telling their members about it. That’s going to help a lot. (The) VFW works with the legions and they’re a great group,” he said.
The evening includes entertainment that will take place until 8 p.m., Power said, featuring Miss Teenage New Mexico Volunteer 2022 Maliyah Juarez and musicians Tom Blake and Billy Joe Montoya.
“Tom Blake will sing patriotic songs. Billy Joe Montoya — he plays guitar and sings country and classic rock ’n’ roll. Locals may know him from his performances at the old Cattleman restaurant,” Power said.
New this year is the participation of vendors from various veteran-focused organizations such as Chaves County Heroes, a nonprofit providing and coordinating housing for veterans, Power said.
Asked what other support Power needs, he said that volunteers helping with the setup and other event needs would be helpful.
For more information, call Power at 575-910-4648.