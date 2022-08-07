Roswell Community Little Theatre brings classic musical comedy to stage
The Roswell Community Little Theatre is bringing the award-winning comedic musical “She Loves Me” to stage. The public has two weekends to see the musical, Aug. 12-14 and 19-21, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
“She Loves Me” is directed by Patti Stacy and Lynetta Zuber.
Like so many other classic musicals, “She Loves Me” is based on a play, in this case the Hungarian play by Miklós Lászlo, “Illatszertár,” which means “Parfumerie.” Under this name it became widely popular throughout Europe, ever since its first stage performance in 1937. American fans may be familiar with the play due to film director Ernst Lubitsch, who brought it to screen, giving it the title “The Shop Around The Corner” in 1940. The younger generation might know the modern version of it as “You’ve Got Mail,” filmed with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in 1998.
RCLT chose the 1963 Broadway musical version of the story by Joe Masteroff, with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Sheldon Harnick. This version had its recent revival on New York’s West End, winning the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical. It became the first Broadway show ever to be live-streamed.
Asked why the RCLT directors Stacy and Zuber chose this musical, Stacy said in a phone interview that it had been planned for a few years, but it never got to stage. It came to the attention of Zuber who was planning to be the director, while Stacy volunteered to be the assistant director. However, when auditions were called no female leads attended. “Lynetta was interested in playing one of the parts anyway,” Stacy said. “So we ended up having to cast Lynetta in the lead part. There are actually only two female leads in this play, so I’ve cast Lynetta in the lead and Viridiana Leon as the other female, and then the few other females who auditioned we cast as customers and the extras. I kind of took over most of the directing because Lynetta is on stage. That’s how we became co-directors. She’s doing most of the choreography, and she already had a vision for the set. She already started the process and knew what she wanted, and I kind of picked it up from there.”
Stacy said that she had been directing in the past at the theater, but had taken some time off for the past few years. “I assistant-directed with several people to help them out, like new directors. I like to help the new directors especially. This is not my first rodeo by far, but I never directed a musical. Thank goodness we have Kathy Cook as our music director. She does that part and I do the blocking and the in-between stuff.
The story of “She Loves Me” revolves around two shop employees who fall in love when they join a “lonely hearts club” and start writing each other letters without knowing who the other is. In real life the two do not get along at all, fighting about the smallest things while working at the small Hungarian parfumerie. The sparring coworkers are in for a surprise when they finally decide to meet in person.
The endearing story is accompanied by song and dance numbers that show the best of classical Broadway tunes, such as “I Don’t Know His Name,” “Will He Like Me? and “Vanilla Ice Cream.”
Stacy said that most of the costumes came either from the actors' private collections that were altered, or from a costume shop. In Zuber’s case, Stacy said, “Lynetta is really great on having her own kind of costumes. She’s been in theater so long, so she’s got a lot of stuff. Men are easy because it’s a suit and it’s a hat (they need) and 1930s trench coats. The women had the long kinda flirty long dresses with the frilly sleeves.”
Asked about what the Roswell audience might enjoy the most, Stacy said, “I think the great thing about this musical is that it’s just an old fashioned fun, wholesome boy-meets-girl, figure out they love each other kind of story. I love the time-period pieces and how nice they are compared to some of the stuff today where you constantly are hearing the curse words and that kind of stuff. It’s just a really great show, everybody will love it.”
Stacy said that the ticket cost for musicals has changed slightly. The theater is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or call 575-622-1982.