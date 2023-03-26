Magdalena’s kind of a small array gallery new art exhibit "Shed" features representations of women
Kind of a small array, 106 N. Main St., Magdalena, is the host for artist Sarah Fox’s new exhibit “Shed.” The opening reception takes place on April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fox lives in San Antonio, Texas, where she creates alternative realities and dreamscape art. Her work in “Shed” represents a shift in her previously created "world." Fox said about her new endeavor, "This body of work focuses on pleasure as a mode of resistance. Radical self-acceptance, sensual movement and self-care are all present and add a layer of healing to the universe these characters exist in."
The title, “Shed,” reveals layers of meaning and association — honing creative energy and — most importantly — transformation.
“This current body of work started when I saw a Nan Goldin piece, 'Siobhan in the Shower,'” Fox said. “It is a photo from 1991 that she took of her friend and lover. In it, Siobhan has her arms raised, bare breasted after a shower. She looks powerful, gentle and without shame. Her gesture and presence made me think of the images of the Minoan snake goddess. A small figure, bare breasted with arms raised overhead holding two wrangling snakes. She has always been a favorite of mine, the delicate, coiling power she possessed. I wanted to create a new character that embodied the energy present in both of these representations of women. The character that emerged is a sort of sea serpent woman.”
Fox finds inspiration in international folklore, religion, popular culture and even movies, finding examples of strong female characters that speak to her. “When a body is too strange, too sexual, not functioning the way it ‘should,’ too beautiful, too powerful — especially when that body presents itself as feminine — it was/is often labeled monstrous,” she said.
In her research, Fox sees the background of female “monster” characters — such as sirens, harpies and banshees — as a manipulation turning on older religions and thus labeling anything that doesn't fit in as “evil” in the new religions.
Fox studied at the Glasgow School of Art in Glasgow, Scotland and received her Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Fox’s work has been shown throughout Texas, as well as in the Kinsey Institute in Bloomington, Indiana; Field Projects Gallery in New York City; Espacio Dörffi on the island of Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Bedsetter Art Fair in Vienna, Austria and 2021 at Casa Lu in Mexico City. In 2019, she was a recipient of a Sustainable Arts Foundation grant that allowed her to live and work at the Women’s Studio Workshop in New York with her son.
Today, the artist teaches at the Texas State University School of Art and Design.
The exhibition contains mature themes, best suited for adults 18 and up. For more information, call kind of a small array at 210-473-9062. For more information on the artist, visit sarahfoxart.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.