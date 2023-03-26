'Shed' by Sarah Fox

Texas artist Sarah Fox finds inspiration in popular culture as well as the antique and old religions that highlight femininity.

Kind of a small array, 106 N. Main St., Magdalena, is the host for artist Sarah Fox’s new exhibit “Shed.” The opening reception takes place on April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.