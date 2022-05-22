The 27th Annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend in Silver City. The free festival is supported by local businesses and individual blues lovers, as well as donations from attendees.
On May 28 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Silver City Blues Festival at Gough Park will feature five blues performers, including Hector Anchondo, the 2020 winner of International Blues Challenge. With a lone weeping guitar, blues harmonica and soul-filled vocals, the band Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers will perform. Eddie Turner’s music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul. Delivering an R&B performance you won’t want to miss, Connie Brannock leads the Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk and the Connie Brannock Quartet will perform. The evening ends with the performance of the southern soul band Miller and the Other Sinners who blend grit, gospel, soul and rhythm and blues.
On Sunday, May 29, join Miller and the Other Sinners for the Sunday Blues Brunch, followed by Blues in the Beer Garden Catfish Fry with CW Ayon and the Longhairs.
With both local and out-of-state performers, the 2022 Silver City Blues Festival will provide entertainment and fun for festival attendees of all interests. In addition to musical performances, the event will feature unique vendors from Silver City’s very own Makers Market, beer gardens and food/beverage vendors.
Celebrating the art-loving culture of Silver City, the festival focuses on bringing in world-class entertainment while supporting the local economy. Festival attendees are encouraged to respect property and all posted signage. Per the Town of Silver City, there are no animals (except service animals) allowed inside Gough Park.
The festival is free of charge, with donations accepted to support the Mimbres Region Arts Council in its mission of nurturing a creative community and benefitting music programs in Grant County.
For more information on the 2022 Silver City Blues Festival, visit silvercitybluesfestival.org, call 575-538-2505 or email frontdesk@mimbresarts.com. For more information on visiting Silver City, go to www.visitsilvercity.org.