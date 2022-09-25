Annual Weekend at the Galleries includes variety of art and entertainment
This October will mark the 24th year of the annual Silver City Art Association’s Weekend at the Galleries. Held Oct. 7 to 9, Silver City galleries will welcome locals and visitors.
Throughout the event, 16 unique art galleries will be filled with more than 100 artists’ work in a variety of media created for the event, and will supply refreshments, music, demos and workshops.
Additionally, 25 artists in the Silver City Art Association have created javelinas, ravens and gila monsters for the silent auction. From the sophisticated to the playful, traditional Mimbres and Southwest, to pop culture inspired, visitors of the event can see truly creative works of art.
All of the works will be together in the Association’s booth on Oct. 8 at the Maker’s Market, located at Seventh and Bullard streets, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The highest bidders will be called when bidding closes at the Maker’s Market at 3 p.m. Proceeds will support the association.
This event is held on Indigenous People’s Day Weekend, when Silver City becomes a hub for art lovers everywhere.
Workshops offered are various and include tri-color gum printing photography, steam roller printing, painting and multi-media projects.
Masks may be required inside the galleries.
For more information, visit silvercityart.com.