Roswell Artist-in-Residence Kate Turner’s exhibit opens at Roswell Museum
What is home? What does it mean to have a home and hometown? Do you feel at home or is this illusive feeling of being at home somewhere else in the world? These questions are often asked by young people. Many may feel out of place while balancing between childhood and adulthood. “Somewhere That’s Green” is the newest exhibit by the multimedia Roswell Artist-in-Residence fellow Kate Turner, who examined these notions of feeling home and hometown feelings.
The exhibit opens on May 6 at 5:30 p.m. with a lecture and reception at the Roswell Museum.
In an interview Turner talked about her background and changes in her perspectives that were heavily influenced by her upbringing, moving multiple times and arriving in Roswell during the pandemic.
Turner is known to examine today’s issues confronting the onlooker to think about identity, race and gender through multimedia installation, video and performances.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about home,” Turner said about her work. “I’ve been moving and moved six times in the last seven years. I grew up in midwestern Ohio and I am the product of a transracial adoption. Both of my parents are white and I am black. I grew up in a predominately white neighborhood and had always just felt out of place — I had always dreamed of moving out of Midwest Ohio because I felt I hadn’t fit in. I always imagined there would be somewhere else where I would find myself. I had asked and demanded Ohio to be this place to define me. But now that I moved so many times and had called Richmond, Virginia home and then New Orleans and then Galveston, Texas and now here in Roswell, I keep finding myself wandering back to Ohio in the Midwest. Whenever I am going there I say I am going home.”
Turner said that her parents were musicians and her mother was the choir director at various schools. Through her she was introduced to musicals and Broadway shows at an early age. The name of the exhibit, “Somewhere That’s Green,” was inspired by Turner’s favorite musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
“One of the main characters is Audrey, she’s singing about trying to get out of her situation in Skid Row in the city (a neighborhood in the center of Los Angeles) and she dreams of moving to a place with her future husband in that little house with a washer and dryer and everything’s perfect, somewhere that’s green,” Turner said.
Asked how she came to pursue a career in the arts, Turner said that she found her passion after her grandmother from West Virginia took her to a glass making facility, though at the time she didn’t know that this would influence her decision when she attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio pursuing a degree in nursing.
“So I was playing soccer and doing nursing when I went by the glass facility there, and I thought wow, that’s what I want to do. So I switched my major to glass blowing and then, through glass blowing, I found sculpture, so I switched to sculpture and that’s how I got into art. Art had always been around me, it just didn’t come to me that I could be a professional artist.
“I ended up dropping out when I was pregnant with my first child and I took a couple of years off and I had another child. I was working as a daycare teacher and I just missed being an artist. So I took my two kids and moved back to Bowling Green to finish my degree.”
In her art Turner is normally critical and specific. “For this (installation) I really wanted to be open and just provide a space where one can come and listen to the stories and just think about identity and self and place in any way they feel comfortable and I wanted it to be (a) space of sharing my stories so they can maybe learn something, or find some space to wander in calmness,” she said.
Indeed, walking into the exhibit the onlooker will be transported into Turner’s world. An upside down field of corn moves on motors, some sparkle and while the scent of fresh grass infuses the area, Turner’s memories and stories play.
“In installation art you have the ability to shape the space and so to provide that full shift of perspective when you walk into a museum — you are hearing those noises, that sound.
“When you have the ability to change the perspective, that’s when you’re more open to different realizations and different forms of consciousness.
“I feel like it took me a shift of perspective to realize that Ohio and the Midwest made me and it is a huge part of my identity ... So I wanted to create space that shift perspective. After the last two years, I think everyone had to struggle. I wanted to make a space that is giving and comforting,” Turner said.
Turner received a Bachelor of Fine Art in sculpture from Bowling Green State University in 2016 and a Master of Fine Art in sculpture and extended media at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2019. Turner attended the Galveston Artist Residency 2020-2021.
For more information, visit k84art.com, rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.