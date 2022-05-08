Alto theater's summer season includes events, performances and music for every taste
The announcement of the summer season of the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts in Alto brings another piece of normalcy back after the long shutdown and social distancing regulations during the pandemic.
As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, the theater didn’t just fall into a “beauty sleep” during the shutdown, but the time was used for departmental “housekeeping,” outreach, fundraising, maintenance, ticketing systems and logistical upgrades.
In 2020, an enhanced kitchen venting and exhaust system was installed, as well as building surge-protection and backstage upgrades.
Improvements like the ones mentioned and its community and educational outreach programs for area schoolchildren are funded through ticket sales and a seasonal fundraiser, “Taste of the Spencer,” which takes place again on June 18.
This season’s lineup is vibrant and the artists performing at the theater include stars in Western swing, contemporary folk, gospel, classic country, iconic rock and pop, award-winning mediterranean guitar, folk and surf rock legends. Then there are full-stage tributes and of course, children’s musical theater productions that will bring entertainment back to the area.
Starting off is the band Papa Doo Run Run, a 6-person ensemble celebrating California’s beach and surf era music, on June 4.
On June 25, Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, under the direction of Jason Roberts, perform. The band was formed by Bob Wills in 1933 and continues today under the leadership of Roberts, a Western swing legend and two-time Grammy Award winner.
Elvis is back on June 30, in the form of Cody Ray Slaughter’s ultimate Elvis tribute show. Slaughter is considered among music experts the world’s foremost Elvis impersonator with spot-on vocals, swagger and costumes.
The award-winning southern gospel quartet The Ball Brothers will bring praiseworthy melodies to the stage on July 9. The Ball Brothers are two brothers, Andrew and Daniel Ball, along with brother-in-law Chad McCloskey and newcomer Rhett Roberts. The group travels world-wide, singing their distinctive brand of Christian music. The group lives what they sing about, having just returned from Ukraine, where they performed during an Orthodox Easter service (April 24), and also donated humanitarian supplies, and ministered to refugee families and Ukrainian soldiers.
For the performance of “Red Riding Hood” on July 15, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will be casting children ages 6 to 17 on July 11. A free weeklong acting workshop for these local children will culminate in a public performance on July 15.
On July 23, the official and original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show will invite the audience to “Margaritaville” with songs that will bring the islands to Ruidoso.
The stunning guitarist Pavlo performs July 29 with his band, fusing flamenco, Greek, Latin, Balkan and other classical music traditions to a unique “Mediterranean” sound.
August 6 will bring a legendary pop-rock music icon and entertainer to the Spencer. Tony Orlando in Concert will be sold out fast and the organizers advise getting the tickets as soon as possible.
Two-time Grammy Award-winning star Kathy Mattea and her band take the stage on Aug. 13. Mattea is one of the finest song interpreters in the U.S. and looks back on a steady and impressive career ever since she started in 1984. With songs such as “Eighteen Wheels And A Dozen Roses” and “Mary, Did You Know” Mattea launched herself into the highest stratosphere of the genre. The star was twice named Female Vocalist of the Year by the Country Music Association and has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Among her albums, she has received five gold certifications and one platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
On Aug. 20, Jim Curry’s tribute to the music of John Denver brings the timeless songs back to the stage.
Knowing the draw that the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has, the Grammy Award Hall of Famers will perform on two nights, Aug. 25 and 26. Known for songs that made American music history such as “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ In The Dark,” and “Long Hard Road” the concerts will sell out fast and early reservations are recommended by the organizers.
The finale of the season comes with Lonesome Traveler Live in Concert on Sept. 3. The multi-media production has a cast of six musicians celebrating the tunes of the folk music era with songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Midnight Special” and “Puff, The Magic Dragon.”
Tickets are available as of May 4. For more information, visit spencertheater.com.