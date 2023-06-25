Alto/Ruidoso
July 8
"Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show"
The public has two chances to see the hilarious, adult show by Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence, who is best known for her performances on "The Carol Burnett Show." Today, she owns the stage with her no-nonsense alter ego "Mama" in a two-tiered standup comedy show. Dressed in her floral print dress and blue hair coiffeur, the buxom old-timer’s bite and worthy insights are the stuff of wisdom — and pure gold for laugh-loving patrons. The shows take place the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 2 and 8 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Santa Fe
June 25
"Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street"
Teatra Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, presents the staged reading of the one-act play "Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street." The play features the confidante of Mittie, Dixie (Danielle Reddick) and Maceo (Loveless Johnson, III). The historical "dramedy" is written by Dr. Timothy E. Nelson and produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLc. For more information, visit teatroparaguasnm.org or call 505-424-1601.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 1
America's Patriotic Classics
America's Patriotic Classics concert takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. Under the baton of Maestro Lonnie Klein, the Festival Orchestra of Las Cruces performs a vivacious selection of classical & big band favorites, Sousa military marches, Broadway standards, folk and Fourth of July classics. The enriching vocals of special guest soprano Diane Penning further adorns the dynamic, spirit-filled program. Tickets are on sale as of May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Cloudcroft
July 1 and 2
Christmas in July Jamboree
Christmas in July Jamboree takes place in Zenith Park, James Canyon Hwy., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com.
Carlsbad
July 1-4
Fourth of July Celebration
This year's Fourth of July Celebration has the theme "America the Beautiful," taking place on four days. On Saturday, join the FreedomFest at the Beach Bandshell. Bands performing are Red Sky at 2:30 p.m., followed by The Country Line Band, The Cody Zane Wells Band, Last Child and Ethan Cole Band. There will be also a pickleball tournament. On Sunday, at 8 a.m., join in for Cars & Coffee show at the Lake Carlsbad Beach, followed by a morning worship with the Brooks Brothers at the Beach Bandshell. At 8:30 p.m., a Glow Miniature Golf Tournament takes place at the Lake Carlsbad Municipal Golf Course. On Monday evening, 7 p.m., music will be provided by DJ G Money and at 9:15 p.m. Carlsbad's Electric Boat Parade takes place (viewable from the Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area). On Tuesday at 9 a.m., the parade takes off from Carlsbad Prep Academy, traveling down Church Street to Canyon Street and ending near the Eddy County Courthouse. At 10 a.m., a ceremony honoring Vietnam, Korean and World War II Veterans takes place at the Cavern theatre. There will be live music at the beach bandshell, starting at 3:30 p.m. with Roswell's Grupo Maldad, followed by Stranded, "Elvis & Patsy Cline: Back in Baby's Arms" show, Grupo Veneno. After dark, the fireworks show begins. For more information, visit explorecarlsbadnm.com.
Artesia
July 1 and 4
Artesia Independence Day
Artesia celebrates Independence Day with its Firecracker Golf Scramble that will be funding its fireworks show. The sign-up form is now available. For more information, call 575-746-2745 or email jessica@artesiachamber.com. On the Fourth of July, join the fun at the Star Spangled Dash, a red, white and blue color run held at Jaycee Park at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Fourth of July Parade begins at the Bulldog Bowl parking lot and will loop around Eagle Draw Park. Participants are encouraged to meet at the Bulldog Bowl at 8:30 a.m. This year's parade theme is "Let Freedom Ring." At 9 p.m., Artesia's annual fireworks show takes place at Jaycee Park. It is recommended to park in the south lot adjacent to the park and to walk to your spot to enjoy the show.
Lovington
July 4
Mudrun
The first Mud Run benefitting The Phoenix House — a sexual assault and domestic violence resource center, takes place during the Party at the Park, Chaparral Park, at 9 a.m. For more information, visit phhobbs.org.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 14
"Blazing Big Band Swing Dance" fundraiser
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, is hosting a fundraiser benefiting exterior repairs of the theater. Eddie Irving and The Classic Swing Band invite the public to a classic dinner dance with songs from the "Rat Pack," swing, tango, waltz, light rock, salsa, cha-cha-cha and rumba. Starring the charismatic crooner Eddie Irving, this five-man band gets you tapping your feet and swinging with every joyful beat: "Crazy Thing Called Love," "Sway," "When I Fall in Love," "The Way You Look Tonight," "The Look of Love," "All of Me," "L.O.V.E." and other favorites. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Taos
July 14
"Off the Shelf"
Join University of New Mexico-Taos librarians Kathleen Knoth and Dave Mansfield for "Off the Shelf: Rare Books from the Southwest West Research Center of Northern New Mexico." The unique lunchtime program from noon to 12:50 p.m. explores the rare book collection, currently on view in the Harwood Museum of Art Centennial exhibition. Each session will focus on a different theme from the collection. For July, see the first editions collected by Mabel Dodge Luhan including works by Alfred Stieglitz, Ansel Adams and Willa Cather. The Harwood Museum of Art is located at 238 Ledoux St. For more information, call 575-758-9826 or visit harwoodmuseum.org.
Ruidoso
July 21-23
Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival
This year's 52nd Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center. Doors open on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists from around the U.S. will display a dazzling array of fine art. The events include a silent auction to benefit the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce's Special Project Fund, which covers philanthropic endeavors in the community. In addition to fine art, there will be wine tasting and craft beer. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance. For more information, call 575-257-7395 or visit ruidosonow.com.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 22
"Ricky Nelson Remembered"
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, is inviting the public the the show "Ricky Nelson Remembered," starring twin sons Matthew Nelson and Gunnar Nelson and their band, this multimedia concert celebrates America’s first “Teen Idol,” the legendary Ricky Nelson — best known for classics such as "Hello Mary Lou," "Travelin’ Man" and "Garden Party” — who emerged from his childhood role starring with his family in the historic TV hit series "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" to establish himself as one of the most influential musicians of the last 50 years. Insightful, poignant,and funny footage of TV’s famed "Ozzie & Harriet" Nelson family, plus the Nelson twin’s own ’90s rock hits, further enrich the night. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
