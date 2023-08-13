Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 19
"Croce Plays Croce"
Americana and blues singer/pianist Adrian James "A.J." Croce performs "Croce plays Croce," a special night of music featuring a complete set of '70s folk/rock classics by his late father, singer-songwriter Jim Croce, one of the greatest American folk songwriters and artists ever: "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown," "Time In A Bottle," "Operator," "I’ve Got A Name," more. Joined by his own band, A.J. Croce sings his dad’s hits with radiance and soul. This will be an intoxicating night of Croce artistry, and sweet, cherished memories. The show takes place the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 8 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alamogordo
Aug. 20
Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance
A night of history awaits the visitors to the Annual Otero County Heritage Festival And Street Dance, downtown, 1100 Block New York Avenue, from 4 to 10 p.m. Meet local artists, there will be live entertainment, historical documentaries, kids activities, carnival games, performers, street dancers, vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Portales
Aug. 22-27
Roosevelt County Fair
The Annual Roosevelt County Fair takes place at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, 705 E. Lime St. Entertainment is provided on Thursday night by Colton Stephens; on Friday Night by The Pony Creek Trio and Austin Van; on Saturday night by Tyce Delk, Triston Marez and Josh Ward; and on Sunday night by Freddy Galindo and the Jinetes and Bravo de Ojinaga. On Wednesday, there will be roping and on Friday the Roosevelt County Fair 5D Barrel racing. For more information, visit rooseveltcountyfair.com.
Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 24 and 25
Pure Prairie League concert
The legendary award-winning band Pure Prairie League performs at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, on both days at 8 p.m. With 53 years of songs and tours, the band is still strong and working on two new albums, one featuring clips of this year's live shows, including at the Spencer. As crisp and clean as spring water and as comfortable as a well-worn cowboy shirt, the one and only Pure Prairie League brings it all back home. Best known for their iconic No. 1 hit “Amie,” among others like “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” Pure Prairie League is the band that bridged the gap between country and rock. Tickets are going fast. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alamogordo
Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Abiquiu
Aug. 25-27
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival
Blossoms & Bones brings music back to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, 280 Private Drive 1708. Two remarkable days of music in the heart of the landscape that inspired O’Keeffe’s most iconic works feature Spoon, Japanese Breakfast, Raye Zaragoza, Rising Appalachio and Toro Y Moi — to name a few of the bands. There will be glamping, camping, libations, food, hiking, poetry, yoga, swimming pool, horseback riding and after show dance parties. Tickets for two days and single day are available now. For more information, join the email list at lensic360.org or visit its Facebook event page.
Artesia
Aug. 26
Clays Crusher Fun Shoot
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the 15th Annual Clays Crusher Fun Shoot at Eddy County Shooting Range Association, 131 Firehouse Road, with two rations at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Next to the shooting games for men, women and youth, there will be food and entertainment. Eye and ear protection is required. To sign up, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce or artesiachamber.com.
Carlsbad
Aug. 26
Pie Festival
The annual Pie Festival takes place at Balzano Vineyard, 5230 Seven Rivers Highway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A good ole' fashioned day on the farm awaits the visitors to the Pie Festival, filled with fun for all ages. There will be bounce house, games, petting zoo, vendors to shop, wine tasting, food and of course, lots of pie! There'll be a pie making contest and pie eating contests — all ages are welcome to enter. the pie eating contest will begin at 3 p.m., contestants must be present at 2:30 p.m. to enter. The pie making contest will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, visit balzanovineyard.com or call 505-231-1488.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.