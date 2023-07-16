Alto/Ruidoso
July 22
"Ricky Nelson Remembered"
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, is inviting the public the the show "Ricky Nelson Remembered," starring twin sons Matthew Nelson and Gunnar Nelson and their band, this multimedia concert celebrates America’s first “Teen Idol,” the legendary Ricky Nelson — best known for classics such as "Hello Mary Lou," "Travelin’ Man" and "Garden Party” — who emerged from his childhood role starring with his family in the historic TV hit series "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" to establish himself as one of the most influential musicians of the last 50 years. Insightful, poignant,and funny footage of TV’s famed "Ozzie & Harriet" Nelson family, plus the Nelson twin’s own ’90s rock hits, further enrich the night. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 16
Rescheduled: "Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show"
The public has two chances to see the hilarious, adult show by Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence, who is best known for her performances on "The Carol Burnett Show." Today, she owns the stage with her no-nonsense alter ego "Mama" in a two-tiered standup comedy show. Dressed in her floral print dress and blue hair coiffeur, the buxom old-timer’s bite and worthy insights are the stuff of wisdom — and pure gold for laugh-loving patrons. The shows take place the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 2 and 8 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Ruidoso
July 21-23
Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival
This year's 52nd Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center. Doors open on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists from around the U.S. will display a dazzling array of fine art. The events include a silent auction to benefit the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce's Special Project Fund, which covers philanthropic endeavors in the community. In addition to fine art, there will be wine tasting and craft beer. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance. For more information, call 575-257-7395 or visit ruidosonow.com.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 24/28
Missoula Children's Theatre workshop and performance
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, is doing a casting call on behalf of the Missoula Children's Theatre for kids ages 6-17, no experience necessary. Auditions are on Monday at 9 a.m. (arrive at 8:30 a.m.), and the performance of "King Arthur's Quest" will be on Friday at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-336-4800.
Artesia
July 25-29
Eddy County Fair
The 78th Annual Eddy County Fair takes place at the Eddy County Fairgrounds and entry forms and the Fair Book are already available. There will be live music, including on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the Dirty River Boys, followed by Uncle Kracker. Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday is Faith & Family Night at the Fair with musical artist: Cochren & Co. performing. On Friday, music is provided by Tell Runyan and headliner is Kyle Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a rodeo. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to Noon join in a Cornhole Tournament (call or text Michael Gamboa for more information, at 575-513-8270 or follow Top Dog Cornhole on Facebook. For more information, visit eddycountyfair.com.
Hobbs
July 27-30
'Dear Edwina Jr.'
The Community Players of Hobbs and The Youth Performing Arts Workshop present "Dear Edwina Jr.," with showings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit hobbsevents.org.
Alamogordo
July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
