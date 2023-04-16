Alto
April 16
"The Jungle Book"
Water, Air, Earth, and Fire, the four natural elements, intertwine in this dazzling adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic. State Street Ballet’s original production of "The Jungle Book" has dazzled audiences from coast to coast! The company of 20 professional dancers will incorporate a dozen area student dancers at Spencer Theatre for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. The performance begins at 2 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Hobbs
April 21-23
Gus Macker Tournament
The 2023 Gus Macker 3 on 3 Tournament takes place at 300 E. Broadway St. Registration are on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. First games begin on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. There will be a food court, dunk contest and three point contest. For more information, visit macker.com or call 575-397-9291.
Taos
April 22
"Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy" artist panel and reception
Exhibition advisor and artist, Nikesha Breeze, will moderate a distinguished panel of artists whose work is featured in "Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy," including Praise Fuller, Ivan McClellan, Ron Tarver and Nate Young. The event takes place at the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., at 2 p.m. the reception takes place at 3:30 p.m. A limited number of free tickets are available. For more information, email info@harwoodmuseum.org or harwoodmuseum.org.
Alamogordo
April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Alamogordo
Until April 20
Recycled Art Contest
The 5th Annual Recycled Art Contest takes place at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd. Entry is free. Create your own masterpiece out of recycled materials, it must be at least 75% recycled. One entry per person. Bring your art to the mall management office by April 20 at 5 p.m. The artwork will be displayed in the mall starting April 21 for a public vote. Winners will be announced on April 27. There are two categories, adult and youth. First place and second place winner in each category get rewarded with a cash prize. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
