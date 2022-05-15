The Pecos Valley Fiber Guild is looking for members and participants in its community art projects
A crafters and artists group has been meeting at the Roswell Museum on Wednesdays. Out of it a new fiber guild is forming. The Pecos Valley Fiber Guild is the brainchild of Donna Daniel. She moved to town from Arizona in the midst of the pandemic when her husband found a job opening as an audiologist. Her goal is to encourage beginners and experts, who love to work with fiber or want to learn, to meet in like-minded groups and become members of the guild. Daniel is also a crochet teacher at the Roswell Adult Center.
During the shutdown, Daniel didn’t have the chance to meet the community. Instead she stayed busy setting up her home. “I have a hermit side, so it was lovely,” she said. “I had the chance to make many crochet items. I was contempt with that a while, but that lasted about four months and then I thought, well I need to figure out a way to find ways to engage the local community.”
Daniel said that in the various places she lived before, she always found active fiber crafts guilds. In Roswell she found out no guild existed. “Oh, this place needs a fiber guild,” she said and chuckled. “If I have to make one, I’ll do that. And then I bought this commercial property in the winter of 2020 (103 Pennsylvania Ave.) and spent last year redoing it with the help of my husband.”
Daniel considers herself semi-retired. She used to be a family counselor, contracted for three-month stints throughout the world by the U.S. Military. In Roswell, she decided to continue counseling online and moved her office into the historic building, which also functions as her art studio. The front room has a selection of natural fiber and is part of her Yarn Shop. A separate room is designated for the new guild to meet.
“I am looking forward to the building of the fiber guild,” Daniel said. “I have a dozen names so far, people who are interested. We are going to have our first meeting end of May, the fourth Wednesdays. I’ve decided to do it after the group in the museum.”
Daniel also reached out to interested parties such as the Chaves County Extension Office, and she is hoping that the guild will have a booth at the MainStreet Roswell Farmers’ Market. The market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from July 9 to Oct. 8.
A first community art project is already in the works, Daniel said. The public can contribute by creating a foot-square piece — crocheted or knitted — and dropping them off in a designated bin at the Roswell Museum, the Adult Center or at Daniel’s Yarn Shop (Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m.). The goal is to have at least 500 pieces for the installation.
“A partner in this — once she realized that I was doing this — is Nancy (Fleming) at the Anderson Museum. She is very excited that we are doing this and is going to help me put up the installation. The main event will be at the (Roswell) museum because they sponsored this group since January. They are the ‘wind beneath our wings’ to get this off the ground,” Daniel said.
“The other thing I’d like people to know is, June 11 is the Worldwide Knit and Crochet in Public Day. We are going to celebrate, encourage individuals to sit in their front yards, go to the park, sit out in front of their neighbor's house, wherever they are comfortable. They are welcome at the museum and they are welcome to join me here at the Yarn Shop. The deadline for turning in your squares is the following Monday, June 13, and then we have a week to figure out how we are going to use them for the art project,” Daniel said.
Daniel said that she already knows the concept of the installation, but it will be a surprise for the community and for visitors attending the UFO Festival on the Fourth of July weekend.
“Keep a lookout. Watch for the Yarn Squad on the first day of summer,” Daniel said.
For more information, visit oasis-roswell.com, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call 575-755-2155.