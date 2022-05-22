Spotlight: A revival for the arts

Roswell Fine Arts League's and The Gallery’s new activities include art contest for UFO Festival
Tammy Alvarez is the vice president of the Roswell Fine Arts League and an exhibiting artist in The Gallery in the Mainstreet Arts building in downtown Roswell. While the exhibiting artists are gearing up to include more alien-themed art in their various exhibits, she said that they are planning to have an art contest that is open to the public.
“We have a group 18 and over for adults and under 18 for children. … No stipulation on the medium. If it is a hanging piece, it needs to be no larger than 16x20 inches and ready to hang,” Alvarez said.
The entry fees will benefit RFAL, a nonprofit. “First prize is for the adults, $100 cash prize, plus a feature in our 2023 calendar that we’ll be making. Depending on the entries, the number and qualities, the top 12 will make up the entire calendar. The first-place adult will be on the front. Second and third places are art-related prizes, the children’s first place is an entire art set and then smaller art project sets for second and third place. (With) nice big fluffy ribbons for everybody,” she said. (The contact information to learn more about the contest, including entry fees, is at the bottom of this story.)
Deadline to drop off the art is June 30 by 5 p.m. and, Alvarez said, the art may be for sale, in which case The Gallery receives 20% commission.
“It will be judged just prior to the UFO Festival, it will stay on display until about the end of the third week of July,” Alvarez said.
Asked about the theme, Alvarez said it is “Out of this World.”
Pat Hittle is an artist with an exhibit at The Gallery. She is volunteering to organize an art project during the festival. “It’s going to be rock painting, they get to paint aliens and spaceships and planets and whatever else,” she said.
Asked about the concept of the coop gallery, Alvarez said, “You pay your rent, you volunteer four half days a month, which isn’t very much, and then the gallery receives 20% commission. At the beginning of the month you receive a check for everything else. We are nonprofit, we are just at the point where the artists pay our rent. We’re not rolling in the dough here by any means. We pay out a substantial amount on commission. If you were anywhere else commissions are normally 50% and sometimes 60%.”
Most of the artists are part of the RFAL. “We are working on expanding the Roswell Fine Arts League,” Alvarez said. “It used to be a big group, not just to do with The Gallery. Some have passed on, some have moved because they retired or just kind of fallen out of touch. So that’s what our meetings are about — it is to expand people’s idea what art is. We had Mark Reid (as a special guest) who paints on the human body; he also does beautiful murals. We had a woman who makes her own salsa and it’s to die for. We are trying to get her kitchen certified so we can actually sell her product here.
"I have someone from the symphony coming. We had the quilter ladies come; there is a fiber guild getting started. Donna Daniel (Pecos Valley Fiber Guild) is our July guest speaker. I want people to understand, art can be so many different things. It is not just what you consider to have in a gallery. On June 13, we are going to have a young lady here, she (Evelyn Alvarez, Magnolia Creations) is only 18, she did enough college courses in high school that she’s getting her associates degree already. She does a lot of different things, but I noticed her for her floral arrangements. She is going to teach us how to make a flower out of paper and she is going to make a little floral arrangement that we’re going to raffle off and the money will go to the Roswell Fine Arts League.
"We really want to increase the Roswell fine arts because it does encompass so many things and as a group, if we can grow that, we can work on creating more artistic events on a smaller scale. We should be able to do much more things in the community. That’s our goal,” she said.
The Gallery’s space is also used for various art classes and events, Alvarez said. “I am a firm believer that art is very important. I have a background as a treatment foster mother many years and art is so good for dealing with life, especially when they’re little. It’s good for fine motor skills, it is good for staying on task. Art can be in conjunction with your time with God if you are a believer. It can be very meditative and your quiet time with Him,” she said.
RFAL meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at The Gallery. Its president is artist Bobby Goode. “It’s very casual, we ask questions, we interact. We always come up with new ideas and the more people we meet the more diverse our group becomes, the more ideas (we have),” Alvarez said.
The Gallery inside Mainstreet Arts is located at 223 N. Main St. For more information, call 575-625-5263, 575-914-0042 or email alvarezmad6@aol.com.