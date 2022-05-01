On two days, May 6 and 7, the lawn and neighboring streets of the Chaves County Courthouse will be full of entertainment, vendors, live music and activities celebrating Cinco de Mayo. The event is organized by the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce (RHCC).
RHCC executive director Marcos Nava said that this year, the lawn area and trees will be decorated and 12 food vendors will offer everything from refreshments to fiesta food. “No alcohol,” he said. “It’s 100% family friendly.”
Asked about the highlights, Nava said, “We are going to have a Taco eating contest on Saturday — that’s our signature event. People enjoy that so much. We recruit five/six participants, they have to know the rules and then we’ll just let them eat. And whoever eats the most tacos without any incidents wins. It is not a huge amount of money, but it’s just a fun event. People really enjoy it, not only the participants but the people in the crowd. They are cheering for their uncle or brother participating. Unfortunately only one winner can be selected.”
The popular jalapeño eating contest will also take place on Saturday. “That is a hot event. We provide milk for the participants, we provide napkins for the participants. Some of those jalapeños are hot. I’ll never forget, the first time I did that, we set up and we were looking for participants. We needed one more. I didn’t want to start without having a full slate of participants. So out of nowhere this very thin, non-hispanic lady comes and said, ‘I’ll do it.’ I said to myself, oh poor little thing. She’s going to take one bite and she’s going to faint. She’s not going to do it. I even told the judges, watch out for her, I don’t want to have any incidents. Well, she put everybody else to shame. She won,” Nava said and chuckled.
Next to the contest and activities during the day, the folklorico group Así se Baila will show dances from Mexico’s regions on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday and Saturday live music will be provided. One of the singers is Jose Medina. “He is (a) state police officer. He has the gift. Beside the beautiful voice and very good appearance, he has the gift engaging the public. He does a great job. He sings like Pedro Infante from the old times or Javier Solis. I was very happy that he agreed to participate, both on Friday and Saturday afternoon,” Nava said.
Also performing is the group Dulzura. Andy Villa is the guitar player of the band and also provides vocals. “My daughter, she loves to sing and she plays the bass for me. She’s our lead vocal, Amanda. We’re mostly in the Spanish music, cumbia, ranchera, but we are also playing oldies and a little bit country. My daughter loves singing Patsy Cline’s songs. We are bringing that style of country music in for now,” he said.
Cumbia music is popular throughout Latin America to dance to, having elements from African, Amerindian and European styles. Ranchera music originated on ranches, hence the name. It’s themes are often rural and are traditionally sung solo, accompanied with a guitar.
Nava said, “When Grupo Dulzura first played for us at the Piñata Festival, numerous people came and congratulated me — I didn’t do anything — for having such a wonderful group playing for us, playing there with us. They said they were professional, they sounded good. His daughter Amanda sings wonderful. I am sure, as they continue and grow, they’re going to go places. This is a group out of Roswell that is going to evolve into something great, I have no doubt about that and I am looking forward on having them play with us, they will play Friday night, just before closing the event and then on Saturday, they are actually going to be the closers.”
Closing the evening on Friday is the band Old Dexter Highway. Those who grew up in the area may know them as Jimmy Gee and The Boyz or Los Boyz. Fabian Romero had been part of the band from the start. “We decided this would be a good opportunity to change the name after 25 years. We wanted to get away from the ‘boys,’ we are almost 50,” he said and laughed.
Asked about the new band name, Romero said, “That’s because they have all their roots planted in Midway and Dexter, the Romero boys, and they said, we’re not much of boys anymore but we’ll always be from the Dexter area and our heart’s there. And they say home is where your heart is, and we decided OK, name it whatever you want, so we thought Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity for us to show our friends in Roswell that there’s a new band in town. Being an American is a beautiful thing because each of us are culture to the table.”
Romero said that the other members are Jose Gurrola, his brothers James Gurrola and Gabriel Gurrola and a friend. “He’s like family to us, Roman Sanchez, he plays drums and then we have my daughter, Adaly Romero.”
At the age of 17, Adaly Romero is already on the Tejano radio charts, with the song “Un Desengano” having reached place 15 on the radio station Mas Chingon.
Asked when her interest started, Adaly Romero said, “I always loved music and one day he busted me singing in another room and that’s when he was like, ‘Hey, let’s see if you like singing, if you like playing guitar.’ So I picked up the guitar a bit and started singing with him at the gigs that he had in Ruidoso or Antigua’s. I picked it up from there and just kept going.”
Adaly Romero said that her favorite music to perform is tejano and norteña music. Asked why, she said, “Mainly, it is because it comes from my culture and that’s how I grew up. That’s what my dad played since I was a baby, so I got used to it and ended up loving it.”
She said that she hopes other kids her age will come to see the musicians perform at the fiesta. “I feel like a lot of kids these days feel that they are too cool to show off their culture and I think coming to the festival and hearing different music, different bands will encourage them to show off their culture more and be proud of it, because I am,” she said.
Fabian Romero said that he appreciates that the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is so active and also does fundraising for the youth. “They are always doing something. Cinco de Mayo is a great boost for the economy. Now with COVID hopefully behind us, we still have to be cautious. I think people are ready to go out and have entertainment again,” he said.
Other entertainment will be in form of a DJ, Nava said. “We try to engage the crowd to come and participate, to sing. We are going to have a fun event, free to the community thanks to the fees that the vendors pay and for sponsors that we have throughout the community that give us funding to support this event,” he said.
While there are no spots left for food vendors on the streets, there are limited spots on the courthouse lawn available. For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook page or call 575-624-0889.
Cinco de Mayo Entertainment Schedule
Friday, May 6
Noon DJ music throughout the day.
6 to 7 p.m. Jose Medina performs.
7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Dulzura performs.
8:30 to 10 p.m. Old Dexter Highway performs, featuring Adaly Romero.
Saturday, May 7
10 a.m. DJ music throughout the day.
1 p.m. Jalapeño eating contest.
3 p.m. Taco eating contest.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Folklorico dance group Así se Baila performs.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jose Medina performs.
7 to 8:15 p.m. Country music by Aces and Eights.
8:30 to 9:45 p.m. Dulzura performs.
The schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.
For updates and more information, contact the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce.