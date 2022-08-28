Embroidering project benefits the Roswell Refuge
Seasoned and novice needleworkers are invited to participate in the Stitch for Safety project, with proceeds to benefit the Roswell Refuge.
Needleworkers have until the end of October to drop off their work with embroidered words, phrases, images or patterns — still in their hoops — at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., or at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St.
The needlework creations including loom will be part of a public show and available for sale on Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Stellar Coffee Co. All proceeds will benefit the Roswell Refuge, a haven for victims of domestic violence.
The project was inspired by the artwork of Shannon Downey, an artist/activist who visited Roswell last year. Her embroidered messages are poignant, empowering, often humorous and intentionally thought-provoking. One of her embroidered pieces reads, "I'm so angry I stitched this just so I could stab something 3,000 times."
Nancy Fleming, one of the underwriters and organizers of the project, said that the pairing of a creative activity with a community need is how "Stitch for Safety" came about. "When a participant spends time, effort and thought on a project like this, knowing it will eventually benefit people who are going through tough times, there is an emotional benefit that goes beyond just writing a check — although those are welcome too,” she said.
Those interested in participating may pick up more information at the Anderson Museum or call 575-623-5600 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.