In the autumn of 1834, Mollie Dent mailed her parents in Georgia a rather ominous letter from Texas, where she and her husband had just moved. The short letter read:
Dear Mother,
The Devil has a river in Texas that is all his own
and it is made only for those who are grown.
Yours with love,
Mollie
The cryptic letter referred to Devil’s River, located in southwestern Texas. Mollie and her husband, John Dent, had recently moved there from Georgia, and not under the best of circumstances, either. John had been a trapper along Georgia’s Chickamauga River along with a partner, Will Marlo. In 1833, John met Mollie Pertul, the daughter of some local farmers, and fell in love with her. Planning to marry Mollie, John needed to up his income and so quit splitting his profits with Marlo. Things escalated into a violent confrontation, and John ended up stabbing his old partner to death.
That is the reason that John and Mollie, now his wife, fled to Texas in 1834, where John began trapping beavers along the Devil’s River. The two lived in a brush cabin not too far away from a place now known as Carrizo Springs in the vicinity of Lake Espontosa. The area was a dangerous place, too, and a group of settlers was massacred by a tribe of Comanche, who threw the bodies of their victims into Lake Espontosa.
Eventually, John and Mollie would themselves fall victim to a massacre, but not from the Comanche. By May 1835, Mollie learned that she was pregnant, and the couple, fearful of the nearby Comanche, decided to move to a better area known as Beaver Lake along the Devil’s River. John built a new cabin and the family settled in. Then, on a dark and stormy night, Mollie began to go into labor. But, it was a troublesome birth, and not knowing what to do, John rode to get help from a Mexican goat ranch in Pecos Canyon. Some of the men agreed to ride back with John to his cabin, but as they mounted their horses, a lightning bolt struck John dead.
The Mexican farmers set out to find John’s poor widow but didn’t arrive until sunrise the next morning. Ominously, wolf prints surrounded the cabin. Inside, to their shock, they found Mrs. Dent dead. From the best that they could tell, she had been killed by wolves as her body bore traces of bite wounds. As for the poor baby, they could only guess that it had been devoured by the wolves — or was it?
Ten years later, at San Felipe Springs in 1845, a boy sighted a wolf pack attacking a herd of goats. That in of itself wasn’t unusual for the time. What was unusual was another form within the wolf pack that he described as “a creature, with long hair covering its features, that looked like a naked girl.” Though the story was ridiculed by those that heard it, that didn’t stop them from spreading it around. It was fascinating conversation, after all. A year later, a woman from San Felipe also saw the feral girl in the company of two large wolves. Together the three were feasting upon a freshly killed goat. When the woman approached, the wolves and the girl took notice and scampered away. The girl also ran on all fours for a bit before rising up on two feet like a normal human would.
With two people having seen the feral girl, area residents began to keep a sharp eye out for the Lobo (wolf in Spanish) Girl of Devil’s River as she was beginning to be known. The Apache, too, took notice of a child’s footprints and handprints mixed in with the tracks of the wolves in sandy places along the river. Mexican vaqueros (cowboys) decided to search out the poor girl, and within three days managed to sight her running with her pack along Espontosa Lake. The vaqueros managed to catch the girl when they cornered her in a canyon. Having been raised by wolves her whole life, she was naturally terrified of the men and bit and clawed at them when they approached her. The men had to resort to lassoing the girl, and as they tied her up, they reported that she let out unearthly howls that sounded like a cross between human and animal. What was described as a “monster he-wolf” came to her rescue and attacked the men. One of the vaqueros swiftly shot it dead, and the poor lobo girl fainted.
Able to examine her still form for the first time, they took note that, although she was covered in unkempt hair, she was indeed human. They also took note of her well-muscled arms and legs, developed over time from running on all fours. The men would later observe that she seemed more adept at maneuvering on all fours as opposed to on two legs like a normal human.
The lobo girl was put on a horse and taken to a nearby ranch, where she was placed in a shack. When the men offered her a covering for her naked body, she either refused it or didn’t know what it was for. The same was true of speech, for she couldn’t utter words or syllables like her captors, only guttural growls. Not knowing what else to do, they left her alone.
That night, she howled into the darkness and her pack answered her from the distance. Soon the ranch was beset upon by her rescuing wolf pack, which started attacking goats, cattle and other livestock. The cowboys did their best to fend them off with guns, but in the chaos, the lobo girl tore the planks off of a boarded-up window and escaped back into the wild.
To be continued.