Gold and giant ground sloths at White Sands
Most people know of Albert J. Fountain — famous cavalryman, politician and lawyer — due to his mysterious disappearance within the White Sands in 1896. Lesser known is the fact that Fountain was a part time prospector who occasionally found gold in the Organ Mountains. After his father’s death, Albert Fountain Jr. kept up his father’s search for gold in the vicinity of the Organs. Though Fountain Jr. was mainly searching for gold, he may have found something even more fantastic, though less valuable. Southeast of Las Cruces, at a spot known as Bishop’s Cap, a cave was found. Fountain Jr. hired the brothers Benito and Sefino Benavides to explore it. A lengthy article from the July 23, 1930 Roswell Daily Record related the excavation of the cave:
Gold Found in Excavating Ancient Ruins
“Las Cruces, July 23 — (AP) — Excavations will be resumed in the cave on the east side of Bishops Cap, a prominent landmark fifteen miles southeast of Las Cruces, about the first of August, according to Albert J. Fountain Jr., one of the owners of the cave. The work will be under the supervision of geologists sent out from the Los Angeles Museum, together with Roscoe P. Conkling, archaeologist of El Paso.
“Though Fountain did not commit himself, it was learned from other sources a small vein of gold has been discovered in the cave, for which the excavations will be resumed.
“The cave, found last year by two brothers, Benito and Sefino Benavides while prospecting, has proved to be one of the most startling scientific findings in the Southwest.
“Recalling the details of buried treasure, the brothers set to work to enlarge the opening. They soon found themselves in a cavern several feet across with a floor sloping downward. Further excavations in the earth accumulations of the cave revealed human bones and the fossilized bones of animals.
“They were brought to the attention of Conkling who, realizing the possible importance of the field, reported the find to the Museum of Los Angeles and J.W. Lytle, assistant paleontologist of the institution arrived in short time to take charge of the excavations.
“Fossils, which had been unearthed at a depth of 10 feet, were identified as those of the ground sloth. Excavations in the cave are reported to have brought to light eight feet below where the first human skull was found a hard contacts deposit believed to have been water laid. This is given special significance in view of the fact that 18 inches below the deposit additional human fragments were found indicating that no intrusive human burials had occurred. These facts placed the human bones in definite association with those of the animals regarded as extinct since the Pleistocene period. Midway between the two human skulls, it was said, practically the complete skeleton of a ground sloth was found.
“Bones of the extinct horse, camel and sloth have been found in the cave in great numbers it is reported. Dr. William A. Bryan of the Los Angeles Museum also visited the cave and is said to have classed the discoveries as probably some of the most important in America.
“It is recalled by old-timers here that tradition places at least one of our numerous ‘buried treasures’ in this vicinity, and this is probably the story which led to the discovery of the fossil cave. There is a document still in existence which gives specified instructions for finding ‘many articles of gold.’”
As it was, the White Sands region was rife with prehistoric discoveries in the 1930s, the most famous of which was undoubtedly the discovery of some gigantic prints. In the U.S. Department of the Interior booklet, “The Story of the Great White Sands,” it reads:
“In the fall of 1932, Ellis Wright, a government trapper, reported that he had found human tracks of unbelievable size imprinted in the gypsum rock on the west side of White Sands. At his suggestion a party was made to investigate. Mr. Wright served as guide, O. Fred Arthur, supervisor of the Lincoln National Forest, Edgar Cadwalader and one of his sons from Mountain Park, and the writer made up the party. As Mr. Wright had reported, there were 13 tracks crossing a narrow swag, pretty well out between the mountains and the sands. Each track was approximately 22 inches long and from 8 to 10 inches wide. It was the consensus that the tracks were made by a human being, for the print was perfect and even the instep plainly marked. However, there was not one in the group who cared to venture a guess as to when the tracks were made or how they became of their tremendous size. It is one of the unsolved mysteries of the Great White Sands.”
And believe it or not, no one could “venture a guess” until a full 50 years later. Finally, in 1981, a group from the New Mexico Bureau of Mines and Mineral Resources studied the footprints after being alerted to their existence by archeologist Peter Eidenbach. The researchers deducted the prints didn’t belong to a giant human, but rather a prehistoric mammoth, a prehistoric camel and another unidentified mammal during the Pleistocene era. Even more recently, it has been determined that the tracks of the giant were actually those of a giant sloth being pursued by ice age hunters all along. Who knows, perhaps the tracks were made by one of the same beasts discovered in Bishop’s Cap?