Proof of the Roswell alligator?
Every once in a while, strange animals pop up in the water that should not be there. For instance, in Fort Sumner in July of 1977, a live octopus was found in one of the irrigation canals! Fourteen-year-old Eugene Sena Jr. had knelt down to simply wash his hands in the irrigation ditch when he saw what appeared to be a small octopus. He poked it with a stick, and to his great surprise, a second, larger octopus — about six inches in diameter — began moving in the water and darted away. Sena pulled the smaller octopus out of the water and took it to his biology teacher Dick Hanes at Fort Sumner High. Mr. Hanes confirmed it was indeed an octopus, but puzzled as to how and why two salt water octopuses ended up in an irrigation canal in Fort Sumner. The best guess was that they had been someone’s pet and they plopped them in the canal as a joke, perhaps.
In our neck of the woods, the Roswell Daily Record reported the following on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1905 on page four:
“Milo Pierce has captured from the tank at the place of his father, M.L. Pierce, a strange looking animal that looks to be part catfish and part waterdog. It is a strange looking beast and has been pickled at the Roswell Drug and Jewelry Company’s store.”
What was the mystery animal that Pierce found? Some think it could have been a salamander, which Pierce was perhaps unfamiliar with. You might recognize the name M.L. Pierce — the father spoken of in the article was the same Milo Pierce involved in the Lincoln County War who married the sister of Captain Joseph C. Lea.
Far more frightening than salamanders and octopuses are tales of an alligator, or possibly alligators, loose in Roswell! The late historian Elvis E. Fleming related to me a tale told to him by his sister concerning her youth in Roswell. Fleming’s sister claimed that when she was walking with a friend on the grounds at the New Mexico Military Institute she stopped and rested her foot upon a rock. According to her the “rock” opened its eyes and was actually an alligator! Where did this alligator come from? The nefarious Roswell branch of the Ku Klux Klan was for many years said to have a “pet” alligator at their place along the Berrendo River north of town. Though that was unverified for years, the historical society was recently given a photo of the creature as proof. After all these years, we’re shocked to finally unveil to you a photo of the Roswell alligator.