Jesse James and the phantom rider
Though I shy away from including common ghost stories in this column, when they involved a character like Jesse James, I thought their inclusion was warranted. Jesse James was undoubtedly one of the Wild West’s best-known outlaws along with Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Some might even argue he is the Wild West’s No. 1 outlaw.
Jesse James rode with his brother Frank James, and together the two led the James–Younger Gang, which was famous for bank and train robberies across the Midwest. Over time, the James brothers were romanticized to become “Robin Hood” outlaws that only robbed from the rich and shared “some” with the poor, though today, this is mostly thought to be a myth. The gang had a decade-long heyday lasting from 1866 to 1876 which ended after a disastrous robbery attempt in Northfield, Minnesota when several gang members were either captured or killed. Though Jesse James would continue to operate up until his death in 1882, his exploits weren’t quite as legendary as those committed during his glory days of the 1870s.
Something rarely reported on in terms of Jesse James lore is that of the “phantom horseman, “ which James spotted at least twice during his lifetime. Some even speculated that the ghostly figure was a premonition warning of his death. According to an article on the phantom, the story was told by Frank James shortly after his own surrender in October of 1882. The account was first published six years after the demise of Jesse and the incarceration of Frank in 1888. I’m not sure how widespread the story was, but this version was retrieved from the Wisconsin Wood County Reporter on Oct. 11, 1888:
FOLLOWED BY A PHANTOM.
The Guardian Spirit of the Jesse James Family
Signaling Danger by an Appearance on a White Horse in the Moonlight — Shooting at a Ghost — Death and Danger Ever in His Track — A Strange Story
“It may not be generally known that the James family has a banshee. Yet such is the fact, and the phantom horseman that frequently appeared to Jesse James is as much a part of the traditions of that bold night rider as many of the more current incidents in his wild career.
“The story of the phantom horseman was first related by Frank James to Orth H. Stein, when the two were prisoners and for a time cell-mates in the jail at Independence. It was just after the surrender of Frank James, when he was awaiting trial for the Blue Cut and Winston train robberies in this county. Stein was awaiting the outcome of a motion for a new trial after a jury had found him guilty of killing George Fredericks in this city and assessed his punishment at twenty-five years in the penitentiary. Through the intricacies of law and the uncertainties of juries, both were afterwards released. During their long and tedious confinement, however, they were wont to while away the hours with stories of their respective careers.
“It was due to one of these recitals that the writer learned that the James family, and particularly Jesse, had a peculiar banshee in the shape of a white horse and phantom horseman, who appeared to warn them of danger. Although reluctant to taciturnity to speak of any matters connected with his earlier life, Frank James has since admitted that Jesse possessed the firmest faith in the omens brought by the visits of this phantom.
“The story of the phantom horse which guided Jesse on his way warned him of impending danger, and finally foretold of his death, is also believed in by Mrs. Jesse James and Jesse James, Jr., the son of the deceased outlaw, who have more than once heard him speak of the visitations of this strange phantom. The last time the dead outlaw saw this phantom was just before his death, and it appeared in such a horrible shape and with such evident warning in its mein (old English for demeanor), that even the nerves of this grim outlaw were shaken, and he was weighed down at once with a sense of his impending doom.
“Frank James’ simple description of the appearance of the phantom horseman is as follows.
“‘One night we were riding along a lonely road in Tennessee. It doesn’t matter just when it was or where. Jesse and I were riding along ahead, a little in advance of the rest of the party. There were five or six in the party. Suddenly we came to a broad open space where two roads met and branched off in three different directions. We emerged from under a heavy cloud of overtopping foliage into a broad flood of moonlight. It had been very dark in the woods under the heavy trees, and the bright moonlight lying thick and golden on the broad, dusty, new roads, fairly dazzled us for a moment. There, standing directly in front of us, as if to dispute our passage, clearly defined in the bright moonlight, was the figure of a horseman on a white horse. We drew rein and stood for a moment stock still. The figure in the road did not move. The moonlight shone directly on his dark coat, with bright, shiny buttons of some kind — brass or pearl — and glimmered on the silver trappings on the horse’s bridle. Jesse was the first to recover himself, and, with lightning-like rapidity, he drew his gun with an oath.
“‘What do you want there?’ he said.
“The figure did not move or speak.
“‘My God, don’t shoot,’ cried one of our party. ‘It’s a ghost.’
“Jesse’s revolver went off at the same moment.
“The figure raised one of its hands, pointing the index finger at Jesse, while at the same time the horse turned and horse and rider galloped off up the road.
“‘I have seen him before,’ muttered Jesse, as he turned his horse in the other direction.
“It is said that one of these men who was a witness of this strange encounter — the man who cried ‘don’t shoot’ — was Bill Ryan. Ryan is now doing time in the Missouri Penitentiary. Frank James who was probably less superstitious than Jesse or most of the other companions of the James boys, never took as much stock in Jesse’s ghost, as the boys called it, as the great head of the outlaws and his rough-riders did. He admits, however, that Jesse was haunted by a phantom horseman, or fancied he was, until the day of his death. Jesse was always furious if anyone questioned the authenticity of his ghost.
“Frank was once asked: ‘Do you think that was a ghost you saw that night or a man Jesse shot at and missed, or failed to kill?’
“‘I don’t know,’ was the reply. ‘Jesse seldom missed at less than ten yards distance. Anyway, that was the first time I saw the phantom horseman.’
“Mrs. Jesse James, who lives on Prospect Avenue, in this city, is a ladylike looking woman, who still seems to mourn for her husband. On being questioned, she had heard Jesse speak of a phantom horse which followed him about, forewarning him of danger. The appearance of the phantom foreboded evil, but Jesse generally managed to avoid evil by taking the warning in time.
“Jesse James, Jr., only heir of the great land pirate, was more communicative. Jesse, Jr., is fifteen years of age, and — strange irony of fate — works for T.T. Crittenden and his sons, for that very Governor of Missouri who hounded his father to death and deceived his uncle Frank after the surrender of the latter. The story of the boy’s engagement to work in Crittenden’s real estate office is worth a short diversion. The boy, it appears, answered an advertisement for an office boy. Half a dozen eager applicants were there before him. Crittenden asked him what he could do.
“‘I’ll fight, run a foot race or write a letter with any of these kids for the job,’ answered the brigand’s son.
“‘Write a letter,’ said Crittenden.
“Jesse complied, and proved to write with a better hand than any other applicant.
“‘What is your name?’ asked the ex-Governor kindly.
“‘Jesse James, Jr.,’ answered the boy.
“Doubtless ex-Governor Crittenden was surprised to find that he was about to hire the son of the notorious Jesse, whom he had hired the assassins to kill, as the boy and his mother were to learn that the former’s employer’s was the ex-Governor.
“But to return, as the novelist says. The boy was disposed to be quite communicative in regard to the phantom horseman.
“‘Dad first saw that horse in Kentucky,’ said the boy. ‘Twan’t in Tennessee at all. I’ve heard my mother tell about it, and I’ve heard dad tell about it. One night the man on the phantom horse jumped up behind dad. The ghost left his horse and jumped up on Dad’s. Dad was with another man riding along in Kentucky. Dad rode as hard as he could and fired his pistol behind him, but he couldn’t shake the ghost off until he had gone one half a mile. The thing then dropped off.
“‘Another time when we was all over at Kearney,’ continued the lad, ‘Dad saw the ghost come in the yard on horseback and shot at it seven or eight times, but could not hit it.’
“This is the story of the phantom horseman as told by the family and companions of Jesse James. Did this dim shadow follow the striken (old English for stricken) brothers along the harrowing road from Northfield, Minn., taunting them with a pseudo prospect of deliverance?
“Was it with them in their shadowy night rides about Kansas City, when more than once they appeared and disappeared as mysterious as the phantom horseman himself?
“No one can tell, for on such subjects the lips of the survivors are sealed.
“St. Louis Globe Democrat.”
Despite this article’s allusion to the ghost being some kind of guardian figure or omen to the family, it seemed to me to just be a ghost that popped up at random. For instance, in the story about the gang encountering the ghost at a crossroads, it might make a difference if the ghost altered their route, but if it did, no mention is made of it. Nor is their mention of Jesse seeing the ghost directly before his death. So, while Jesse may indeed have had a reoccurring phantom, how it somehow predicted his end is unclear.
Only slightly more illuminating is this shorter article, published before the other in the Butler Weekly Times on Aug. 29, 1888. It alluded to the ghost being someone that Jesse had known when they were still living and featured a slightly different version of the crossroads encounter:
Jesse James and the Phantom Horseman
“The story of the phantom horseman was always firmly believed by the companions of Frank and Jesse James. Frank was always the least superstitious of the men who rode with the celebrated raiders. Jesse, however, had a strong vein of superstition in his composition and firmly believed that the phantom horseman was his own peculiar banshee. He frequently asserted that the appearance of the apparition was intended as a warning or foreboded evil. The first time Frank James saw the apparition was one night when he, Jesse, and several other members of the outlawed nightriders were riding … . As they emerged from the heavy shadows of the trees, where the two roads met, they came upon an open space where the moon shone brightly on the converging cross roads. There, distinctly outlined in the bright moonlight, sat a man on a coal black horse. The moon shone brightly on the polished trappings of the steed. Horse and rider remained motionless as if silently challenging the right of the party to the way. Jesse drew his revolver to fire, but was stopped by the exclamation of one of the party, who exclaimed: ‘My God, it is a ghost!’ The figure remained motionless and seemed to gradually fade away before their eyes as Jesse turned his horse and took the other road. ‘I’ve seen him before,’ said Jesse, but refused to offer any further explanation.
“It is said that several other members of the so-called James gang have seen the phantom, among them Bill Ryan and Dick Little, and can vouch for the authenticity of this account. The phantom was generally alluded to as ‘Jesse’s ghost,’ and is said to have appeared to him shortly before his death. Jesse seemed to recognize the phantom as the ghost of somebody he had known in life, but was strangely silent on the question and never vouchsafed (old English for granted) any explanation.”
Whether the phantom was some kind of omen or not, Jesse James was shot dead by ‘the coward’ Robert Ford, a new member of his gang, on April 3, 1882. James was straightening a picture on the wall of his home when Ford shot him dead through the back of the head.
Naturally, in later years, it was determined that the old James house was haunted. Some claimed to simply hear the sounds of phantom hooves pounding the ground while others heard gunshots accompanied by cries of death. Others observed spook lights within the home, though to my knowledge, the man himself, Jesse James, has never been seen there. Instead, Jesse seems to be “at work” doing his part to promote tourism at several local inns and taverns. Today, Jesse’s ghost is said to haunt the Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky. Selma’s St. James Hotel in Alabama likewise claims to play host to Jesse’s ghost. Actually, it’s not just Jesse, but even one of his old girlfriends and his trusty black dog that haunts the hotel. Whether he haunts said locations or not, one has to wonder if he also goes for a ride with the old Phantom Horseman in the ghostly netherworld every now and again.