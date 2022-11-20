Ghost Riders in the Sky: The Truth Behind the Song
There is perhaps nothing more distinctively Western and supernatural than the concept of the ghost steer. As the name suggests, it is simply a phantom bull roaming the ranges. Then there are whole ghost herds, which the song “Ghost Riders in the Sky” is based upon.
Like much of our folklore, it stemmed from a real incident that occurred in the fall of 1889 in Crosby County, Texas, at a place now known as Stampede Mesa. The place got its name from a tragic trail drive. How much truth actually lies in the legend is unknown, but it was said that a trail boss named Sawyer and his hands were leading nearly 1,000 head of cattle when they had a run of bad luck.
A storm was brewing, and the cowboys needed to make camp for the night. Sawyer remembered well a perfect spot to camp just over the next hill. On the other side was a body of water where they could water their cattle. To Sawyer’s anger, as he rode ahead to survey, he saw a newly built homestead atop the ridge blocking their way. It would take too long to go around it, and the storm was coming. In a vengeful, fatal rush of anger, Sawyer decided to plow right through the homestead, the residents thereof be damned.
Shouting and cursing at the top of his lungs, Sawyer waved a blanket through the air to incite a stampede. It worked, and before he knew it, the spooked cattle began to run with all their might towards the hapless homestead. Sawyer’s men ran along with them, perhaps unaware that their boss had started the stampede. It was a macabre sight as lightning streaked through the night skies and the cattle trampled through the farmhouse, demolishing it and killing everyone inside, their screams drowned out by the thunder. Sawyer’s stampede was unstoppable, and soon many of the spooked cattle were hurtling off of a cliff to their death, along with them some of the poor trailhands who didn’t know what their leader had done.
It was said that the next morning a remorseless Sawyer surveyed the damage he had done. Over half of his steers were dead, with only 300 said to still be alive. It’s not recorded how many of his men died, but the survivors rounded up what was left of the cattle and completed the drive. After the deadly drive, Sawyer was never hired again and spent the rest of his life in the bottom of a bottle.
About a year later, a new trail boss and his men came along the same spot with their herd. Under a clear sky in the early morning hours before dawn, the cattle mysteriously became spooked and began to stampede again. History repeated itself with cattle and a few cowboys on horseback plunging to their deaths over a steep cliff. Over the years, the same thing happened to other trail drives until the cursed spot was finally given the name of Stampede Mesa. From then on, cattle drives avoided the area. In the years that followed, and as the legends grew, tales were related that a ghost stampede could be seen in the skies accompanied by the sounds of pounding hooves and human screams.
Among those to hear the tale was songwriter Stan Jones, who turned it into the famous “Ghost Riders in the Sky” in 1948. Though Burl Ives was among the first to perform Jones’ tune in 1949, it was Vaughn Monroe’s version that same year that reached No. 1 on the charts. Later Johnny Cash made it famous again when he recorded it in 1979.