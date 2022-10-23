Strange Stories from Roswell and Beyond

The Witch of Lincoln County
Tales of witches in the Land of Enchantment, particularly during the colonial and territorial periods, are quite common. However, in our neck of the woods, that being southeastern New Mexico, they are a bit more infrequent. Interestingly enough, a witch was said to be practicing in Billy the Kid country sometime in the 1880s.
The sole source of this story is the late author Jack Kutz in his classic book, “Mysteries and Miracles of New Mexico.” In it, he tells of an informant named Maria Candelaria Trujillo y Rudolph who lived in Lincoln County in the 1880s. This woman told of a witch that lived in Lincoln County around this time — unfortunately, that’s all the vague description says. Back in the 1880s, Lincoln County was huge and comprised most of southeastern New Mexico. But, as Kutz wrote the book in the 1980s, presumably he meant Lincoln County as it is considered today.
The name of the witch of Lincoln County was supposedly Doña Peipeiuta (Doña means Mrs. or Madam in Spanish). She had a talent unique among New Mexico’s witches. According to witnesses, she could take her own body apart limb by limb. Maria Candelaria’s great uncle was walking by Doña Peipeiuta’s home one night when he witnessed the act himself. He claimed that he peeped into a window to see the witch sitting on a wooden bench over a steaming tub of hot water. He watched with grotesque fascination as she took off one of her legs and washed it in the water, which boiled any time she submerged a limb in it. The man watched her do her arms as well, and it all became too much for him when she detached her head and began to scrub it in the tub as well.
This is all purely folkloric, of course, but one has to wonder what truth, if any, this tale is based on. Every resident I asked within the town of Lincoln today had no such knowledge of any witch. However, according to Kutz, she lived in Lincoln County in general, so perhaps she was holed up somewhere in the Hondo Valley?