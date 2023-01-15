The ‘Wild Man’ of Tularosa

One day in the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Archives, long ago, someone had asked me to look up an article to do with Carrizozo. In the process of searching out the article, whatever it was, I stumbled across something infinitely more interesting: the “Goat Man” of the Malpais. On an old newspaper clipping dating Jan. 12, 1934, I read the following: