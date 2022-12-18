The Mini-Mastodons of Wisconsin
Just as the Land of Enchantment has its quirky, offbeat folklore, so too do other states. One of the odder bits of folklore I’ve ever heard comes from Wisconsin during the Great Depression, where locals claimed to have found a herd of pygmy mastodons, or mammoths, there. The only truthful roots the story has date back to the century before.
In early July of 1897, the Boaz, Wisconsin, region had just endured a heavy rain, and as heavy rains do, they unearthed something interesting. On July 10, the brothers Harry, Chris, Verne and Clyde Dosch stumbled across some gigantic bones as they surveyed the family farm for flood damage. The brothers found bone remains within Mill Creek and so they took it upon themselves to excavate them. Not knowing who or what the bones belonged to, they stood them up against their hitching post in the hopes that someone might identify them. That someone turned out to be the mailman, who spread the word until it reached the ears of Frank Burnham, attorney and member of the state legislature.
Rather swiftly, Burnham bought the remains for a measly $50 and donated the bones, now recognized as belonging to a mastodon, to the state of Wisconsin. By 1915, they were being displayed in the University of Wisconsin museum as “The Boaz Mastodon.” Thanks to this celebrated discovery, Wisconsin was somewhat synonymous with mastodons for a time.
Nearly 100 years later, folklorist Dennis Boyer began collecting tales for his new book, eventually to be released as “Giants in the Land: Folktales and Legends of Wisconsin” in 1997. In Richland Center, Wisconsin, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2267 building in the bar, Boyer was told a real whopper by a man identified only as Scott, claiming to have knowledge of pygmy mastodons roaming Wisconsin.
Probably inspired by the tale of the Boaz Mastodon, the informant claimed that mastodons survived in the area all the way up until the Great Depression. As to why nobody saw the huge creatures, the answer was simple: they had shrunk through micro-evolution. With food sources dwindling, over time the mastodons bred smaller and smaller each year, thus increasing their food supply with their smaller bellies. Also, due to their smaller stature, they eventually became so tiny that hunting parties of the local Kickapoo Tribe no longer spotted them. Hiding in small caves and hollowed-out trees, these dwarf mastodons were all but forgotten.
By the time that settlers began arriving in the Wisconsin area, the mammoths were only the size of dogs and cats. Mostly sighted in the southwestern portion of the state, the largest concentration of them could be found in Richland Center, Wild Rose and, of course, Boaz. All was well between the mini-mastodons and the Wisconsinites until the Great Depression hit. The small mammoths went from being novelties seen in the wild to being food during the hard times. “The old women did have recipes and the meat was said to taste good,” Scott told Boyer. It wasn’t just people who turned to hunting the little mammoths, but also starved packs of wild dogs whose masters could no longer feed them. Actually, they got so small that even cats could hunt the poor mastodons. “I even heard of a cat adopting some little ones instead of eating them.”
By 1943, the pygmy mammoth was all but extinct. As they became rarer and rarer, some people allegedly captured these little creatures not to eat, but to keep as pets. Unfortunately, these mini-mastodons did not breed in captivity and became extinct for good by 1944 — though some claimed a few survived into the 1950s. The teller of the tall tale claimed that he had seen items made from their hides, such as wallets, ashtrays made from their skulls, and even ivory utensils from their tusks. Scott claimed to have seen photos of the creatures and supposedly a taxidermy specimen existed in Nevels Corners. Of course, none of these artifacts have surfaced that anyone knows of.