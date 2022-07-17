New Mexico nonprofit offers equine therapy, horseback archery classes
The closest one can get to meeting “Xena the warrior princess” is a chance encounter with TV actor Lucy Lawless. Short of that, there's taking horseback archery lessons from Kristin “Gemma Ra'Star” DiFerdinando — Gemma is Italian for precious stone — at the Wumaniti Horse Sanctuary.
In the month of June, DiFerdinando taught this ancient warrior skill. In July, she takes a hiatus to further fulfill her legacy as a skilled equestrian, but primarily to serve an ambassadorial role for the sport of horseback archery in order to provide it for the youth in Taos and hopefully turn it into an Olympic sport.
In August, she will be heading to Mongolia to participate in the 1,000-kilometer (622-mile) Mongolian Urtuu Race. It is a race in which each rider has to ride a Mongolian half-wild horse through the ancient Mongolian messenger system and pass 34 horse stations. The goal is to spend the least amount of time on the saddle as you cross the landscape. She said experiencing the Mongolian hospitality of the herding families along the way is as much a part of the race as simply trying to get the best possible time.
Then, DiFerdinando will participate in the International Tournament of Traditional Archery held in the Kyrgyz Republic. This event is organized by the Salbuurun Federation, where events take place such as eagle hunting; imagine Attila the Hun with a giant golden eagle on his extended forearm, with its eyes hooded waiting for an order to pursue a fox. Another traditional sport in the event is kok boru, a sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to place a goat or calf carcass in a goal.
DiFerdinando and her horseback archery will come back to Taos in October, revitalized from all the Central and Eastern Asian cultural immersion. The goal is to bring back some of that talent from Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia — one of them can shoot arrows with their feet — to Taos.
At the horse sanctuary, watching DiFerdinando take off on a majestic white horse named Gandolf and watching her pull out arrows from her back quiver in order to hit a bullseye, all the while delivering a terrifying ululating war cry, is evocative of many things in popular culture and ancient history: Legolas in "Lord of the Rings," an epic battle in "Game of Thrones," skirmishes with the Scythians in the Silk Road, and more regionally, the Comanche Wars, in which the Comanches resisted Americans, Europeans and Mexicans, all over the southern plains, as experts of mounted combat.
You hear the loud clopping of hoof, the screech of the war cry, the whoosh of the arrow and the thwack of it striking the target. To get to DiFerdinando’s level will take some time but that’s what the classes are for. DiFerdinando grew up around the Pimlico Race Track, which is where the Preakness Stakes takes place.
According to her bio on the Wumaniti website, “In 2000, DiFerdinando ‘magically’ found Taos and the traditional, native Pueblo lifestyles.
“It was there several native families opened up their hearts and homes to her, a very broken child at that time, and afforded her life-altering blessings," the bio continues. "She began to graciously find reasons to stay on this planet, healing from all the trauma she had been through.
“Ms. Ra’Star was given opportunities to learn several diverse cultural arts experiences in off-grid living, detox methods, working with wild mustangs, learning Qigong and Tai Chi from Taoist, attending earth-based ceremonies, and eating plant based medicinal foods with hippies.”
In 2014, she incorporated the organization as a 501(c)3 charity organization. The universe of that community health center, located on Ledoux Street, is vast for its members. There is no shortage of activities to fill up the calendar, from the laying of hands ceremony to baptisms to a spiritual journey quest.
One segment of their offered activities is all horse related. DiFerdinando started a separate branch to focus on the horses called Mindful Movements Equine Therapy. Anything that can be done to or with a horse can be found there. At Mindful Movements, they can teach basic horse safety techniques: handling, leading, tying, bridling, saddling and grooming. They can teach breathing and horse massage, where they practice breathing techniques for providing calming effects for both horse and rider. They can teach dance and drum grounding, which is a pre-ride traditional indigenous pueblo “round dance” for the grounding and settlement of energies before mounting a horse.
They also offer round pen lessons, horseback meditation, arena riding and trail riding, as well as youth horseback chi qong. In a video of DiFerdinando leading a youth horseback chi qong class, one of the students, with their eyes closed, stands up on top of the saddle to really experience the “be here now” philosophy.
They’ve also been providing free equine therapy since 2013. If the prospect of learning the ancient warrior skill of horseback archery is too daunting, there are other activities that can still bring you closer to a horse — without the steep learning curve. Even as an accomplished rider and archer, Gandolf, at one point during target practice, veered too close to a PVC post on a turn, which could have bruised DiFerdinando’s thighs.
Those up for the challenge can line up and attend what will mostly be a beginner class, DiFerdinando said. The flyer for the class mentions the history of the sport: “Horseback Archery is a sport and discipline that dates back to the Scythians, a tribe from over 12,000 years ago that lived in the ways of the land. The Scythians were true believers of cannabis and horsemanship.”
One thing that can be ascertained about them, from an article by National Geographic, is that the residue inside of vessels found in Scythian Grave came back positive for traces of opium and cannabis. Then there’s the quote from the Greek Historian Herodotus: “... When, therefore, the Scythians have taken some seed of this hemp, they creep under the cloths and put these seeds on the red hot stones; but this being put on smokes, and produces such a steam, that no Grecian vapour-bath would surpass it. The Scythians, transported by the vapour, shout aloud.”
Whether or not they rode horses under the influence is another story.
People with former knowledge and experience with either horse handling and/or archery will be grouped off into a more advanced group. According to DiFerdinando, the class will be “focusing on knocking (fitting the arrow against the bowstring) and speed shooting. (It will be) very repetitive because we are learning traditional styles.”
That particular traditional style will be in the Turkish traditional style. In 2019, traditional Turkish archery was declared by UNESCO to be on the “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” There are many disciplines within it. The Turkish bow is a well-crafted reflexed bow with interwoven layers of horn, wood and sinew, held together with fish glue.
DiFerdinando recently participated in a Turkish Archery competition in May. One thing you will for sure learn and get a knack for is the thumb draw, which is the placing of the index finger over the top of the thumb and releasing gently. For this practice you will be wearing a guard on your thumb (the Turks wear a ring zihgir) to protect your thumb and index from damage. From there you will build your way up to moving on the horse at a slow pace and then combining the skills of horse riding and archery.
Mindful Movements is currently accepting donations. They have an ambitious vision plan for 2022, “where they want to create an indigenous medicine show and have performers traveling the country to promote the mission of Wumaniti.
“And they will also look to create sustainable structures at the Embudo retreat and wellness center.”
They are seeking regalia for riders and horses, saddles for teaching and rides. They plan to have circus tents and a performance space, solar powered horse barns, indoor facilities for horses to feed and rest, storage for wedding carriage, and troikas (a Russian vehicle pulled by a team of three horses abreast).
Their ethos is best summed up from the words found in a Wumaniti video outlining their vision of an eco-friendly paradise: “We plan for large animal spaces, providing comfort for animals and humans alike.
“We will continue to share in the indigenous cultures, traditions and ceremonies and celebrate the way of the people.”