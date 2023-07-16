Four renowned and upcoming singers and songwriters perform for one night only in Roswell
A vocal treat for the lovers of Southern Rock and Texas Red Dirt Country awaits ticket holders for the Texas Songwriter Night at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., on July 20 at 7 p.m.
The concert features The Hamiltons: the husband-wife duo Phil Hamilton and Erica Perry Hamilton and Texas singer and songwriter Nick Brumley.
Also performing is Presley Lyn Haile — a young inspiring outlaw country singer and songwriter with a voice that is clear and strong and has an impressive range. She fills the space with haunting messages of love and loss that reach beyond her years. In previous interviews, she shared that her brother pushed her to follow him to become a musician. When he joined the Air Force, she started on her road performing in small places and festivals. Unfortunately, he died in an accident while serving overseas. Haile is continuing for him, she said. It will be a special occasion for Roswell to enjoy her talent at the very beginning of her career that, no doubt, will carry her far and wide in a very short time.
Phil Hamilton and Erica Perry Hamilton reinvented themselves when the pandemic changed their lives.
In a phone interview, Hamilton talked about the challenges, changes and a new life. “We were actually releasing a side project called “The Hamiltons,” which was (us as) a husband and wife duo. We’ve kind of already played together, off and on anyway, as a married couple. But we wanted to do a project separate from my own music, Phil Hamilton and hers as Perry. We'd be one band, my band, and we would do a husband and wife thing. We did it all: we put a record together called “The Hamiltons, Volume One.” And they were all songs that Erica and I had written together, and some was collaboration with other friends. We released it and then, a month later, we were shut down from the pandemic. So this project never really got released. … The tour gets shut down, etc. It just changed everything for us. We were going around playing backyard parties for 20-30 people, just to survive and continue to keep our music alive. And we traveled all over the country like that. Just little backyard parties — people would get together,” he said.
When everything normalized and concerts were permitted, the couple found that everything for them had changed, Hamilton said. “And we were ready for a change. We have always wanted to be in the mountains. So we moved to Ruidoso. We felt like we were kind of pulled here for some reason. And we didn't know that that was ultimately going to be the start of a life-changing moment for me, which was: I got sober,” he said.
Today, Hamilton is two years sober. This, however, was not the only change for the young family man. “I really invented myself as an artist,” he said. “I started playing shows again as a solo artist instead of (with) the band and started writing more songs and sharing stories of some of the things that I've been through. And so everything has really come full circle for me out here and with my wife, and we are doing really well. We travel locally and out of state for shows. And I'm really fortunate that the new acoustic record is going to show all those things. And that's going to come up soon.”
This new record is not acoustic as in only instrumental, but Hamilton’s voice and guitar — stripped of distractions and cut down to the core of his art. It will be released later this year but was made available for review purposes.
Comparing Hamilton’s voice with his new style, there is a subtle, yet stunning change in his voice itself. His voice appears to be weathered, more emotional and stronger giving his message a new spectrum. It is clear to hear when comparing how he sang "Brazos Wind” in 2016 versus the new version recorded for the acoustic album. Asked how this came to be, Hamilton said that no one ever asked him about the change. “I always wonder if they noticed that. So I’m thankful that you did ask me that. It’s been sobering. Over the years, my voice has taken many changes. Sometimes certain artists take years to fall into their voice. I think someone has a sound and then it starts to evolve as it gets older. And it's an instrument, your voice changes as you change your habits of what you (do); how you treat it; how you take care of it. I felt like I always had a little grit. I'd heard that as I was coming up as an artist, but as I got older, I had abused my voice.”
Hamilton said that he would perform while intoxicated, and he said that many artists are struggling with addiction. “So the years went by. As I sobered up, my voice changed and my power, my voice gets stronger. Things just get better. My physical fitness is a big part of my life now. And it's also a part of how I combat my sobriety, you know, taking back my health. I think I just got my voice back. And so this new acoustic record, that's one of the things that I'm so excited for. For People to hear me as who I am now, and what I sound like currently and you know, sober-minded. (I am) really thinking through the songs.
Learning about that change, one of the new songs “Rock Bottom Whiskey” makes now much more sense. There is a haunting darkness in the lyrics accompanied by a soulful country rock tune. “I wrote that song with a good friend of mine, Hayden Huse out of Lubbock, Texas,” Hamilton said. He is another great songwriter. I think he is phenomenal. And he has had his own career and (the) music he plays. I had an idea for this song, and I was in northern Idaho. I had to get away for a week and just write. So here I am, alone, up in the mountains in grizzly country, grizzly bear country, and I'm going through snow, waist deep, and I'm in this beautiful cabin that feels like you're on top of the world. And we wrote “Rock Bottom Whiskey” and started several others.”
The songs were recorded in Montrose Recording Studio. Hamilton said that he was pleasantly surprised to have a top-of-the-line studio so close and wouldn’t need to travel to his friend’s studio all the way to Dallas, Texas.
The public in Roswell will be able to hear most, if not all of the new songs, Hamilton said.
For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com. For more information about the artists, find them on streaming sites and social media.