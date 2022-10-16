Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company brings spooky musical to stage
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company (WWOB) will be performing its third and final production, “The Addams Family,” during the last two weeks of October, just in time for Halloween.
Based on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, the musical follows ghoulish Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams, who struggle to support their now-grown daughter, Wednesday, who has fallen for a completely "normal" boy and wishes to get married. The situation is made more complicated by the hijinks of the other Addams family members — Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and Grandma Addams. Funny and heartwarming, “The Addams Family” is the perfect show for adults and older children.
Leading the cast are WWOB founders and veteran performers Tony Souza and Summer Souza, who play Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams. Joining them on stage are Emily Souza as Wednesday, David Rocha as Uncle Fester, Cabrie Lethgo as Pugsley, Kyle Bullock as Lurch and Michele Massey as Grandma. Phil Davis, Devon Bullock and Jake Pope feature as members of the Beineke family, who's very plain and simple lifestyle plays foil to the Addams' antics.
"I am so excited to be playing this part alongside my family," Tony Souza said. "It's something that doesn't happen often but adds a whole new level of enjoyment to the performing experience." Souza, along with his wife Summer, founded WWOB in 2015. The two perform often, but also serve in behind-the-scenes roles.
"The shows of the 2022 season have been all about family," Summer Souza said. "If we all learned something over the past couple of years, it's that we should always value and cherish the time we have together, especially with our family. We think of Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company as a big theater family, and I am so happy to be working with each and every member of this production."
Summer Souza directed and choreographed the show, with music direction by LaFonda Humpherys.
Performances of “The Addams Family” will be at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd., Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 27-30, on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting waywayoffbroadway.com, or in person at the theater before the performance.