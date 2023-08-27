Like the Navajo skinwalker, the Lechuza is another distinctive type of witch said to inhabit the Southwest. Not to be confused with witches who simply take the form of owls for their nightly prowls, the Lechuza is more of a were-owl. Or, that is to say, the Lechuza is a gigantic owl with humanoid features. The Lechuza can be quite large, sometimes standing as tall as seven feet with a 15-foot wingspan. Some even claim that the larger Lechuzas have run cars off the road. And naturally, like all owls, they are seen mostly at night but not always.
Even Roswell has a few Lechuza stories, believe it or not. Brought to light in an episode of “Monsters and Mysteries of America,” Octavio Ramos related an encounter that his parents had with the owl witch, La Lechuza, while he was a baby. His parents, Juan and Maria Ramos, emigrated to America from Mexico separately in the 1960s, when they were both in their 20s. As the two worked odd jobs in Roswell, they met, fell in love and got married.
The couple wasn’t plagued with the Lechuza until after the birth of their son Octavio. The first major incident occurred in the autumn of 1964. As Juan went outside to water some trees on the property, he saw an orange fireball float from his neighbor’s home toward his own house. He called Maria to come to witness it as well. Apparently not superstitious, Juan thought it may have been a strange meteor of some sort. Every night following, the fireball would swarm about the house as the dogs howled madly outside. But Juan still had to go out and water the trees at night, as it was his job.
While in the barn checking on a generator, he heard a strange commotion. He looked up in the rafters to see about a dozen owls gathered there. A feeling of sheer terror crept over him and he ran back to his house, knowing it was more than just a gathering of owls. As he clutched his gun, he and Maria listened in terror as the owls walked across the roof of their house. Among them sounded to be either a human being or one giant owl on the rooftop. The large being made its way down to one of the shutters, which Maria opened in curiosity. Rather than a giant owl, she saw a ghostly shrieking woman not unlike La Llorona.
Things escalated when Juan was struck with appendicitis either the next day or a few days later while working in the field. As Juan deteriorated night after night, the owl witch seemed to be lurking outside to taunt the family. Maria called for a local curandera (a medicine woman) to come and help, and the woman speculated one of their enemies was using the owl witch to try and drive them away. Just as in the old days, Juan was instructed to take a bullet and engrave a cross on it. Though weak with his illness, Juan had to be the one to kill it, said the curandera. Juan took his rifle outside, carefully loaded it with the special bullet, and waited. Suddenly, he heard a high-pitched scream, and the witch, in fireball form, was racing toward him. He hit the fireball dead on and it disappeared. Upon inspection, blood and feathers were found in the vicinity of the fireball, but neither the body of an owl nor a woman was found. As such, Juan had to wonder if he only wounded the witch and it got away. Whether it survived or not, the owl witch never returned to torment them again.