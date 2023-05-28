Carlsbad
May 30-Oct. 25
"One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns"
Carlsbad Museum, 418 W. Fox St., invites the public to its exhibit, "One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns." For more information, visit carlsbadmuseum.org or call 575-887-0276.
Cloudcroft
May 28
May Fair Juried Art Show
The 50th Annual May Fair Juried Art Show takes place at Zenith Park, James Canyon Hwy., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, food, art and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
San Patricio
June 2 and 3
Michael Hurd Art Gala
Southwestern Arts Alliance "Arts in the Neighborhood Program" presents: Michael Hurd Art Gala at Hurd La Rinconada Gallery and Ranch. Music on Friday is provided by Michael Francis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Rossano Sportiello from 2 to 4 p.m. A weekend celebrating Michael Hurd and his art awaits the public. There will be art, wine and a chuckwagon. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit hurdgallery.com or call 1-800-658-6912.
Alto/Ruidoso
June 3
John Mueller's Winter Dance Party
John Mueller's Winter Dance Party is the official No. 1 tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. The concert takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. The show is a full-stage reenactment of the ’50s rock icon’s last concert before tragedy struck — “the day the music died” — and is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Authentic and high voltage songs will be performed: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” to name a few. Tickets go on sale on May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Taos
June 3
Harwood Museum 100th Anniversary Block Party
The public is invited from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to kick off the centennial celebrations at the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., featuring a block party with performances, art making, food and creative activities for all ages. Free museum admission all day for everyone. This is the first chance to experience a new special exhibition spanning 100 years of Harwood history. The museum's Ledoux Street neighbors will join in for this milestone moment hosting activities up and down the block. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org.
Cloudcroft
June 3 and 4
Cloudcroft Beerfest
The annual Cloudcroft Beerfest features food trucks, craft vendors, bounce houses for the kids and on Saturday a kids' root beer fest and live music by the Doso Dirtbags and Crossin' The Line. On Sunday at noon, Rosewater Blues performs followed by musical guest CW Ayon. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Alamogordo
June 8
Father's Day Lego Contest
Join the White Sands Mall Father's Day Lego Contest. Kids build a Lego masterpiece with a father, uncle, grandfather, brother or any male role model (must be at least 90% Legos). Submit the work to the mall office by 5 p.m. The Legos will be displayed and voted on from June 9-15. Winners will be announced on June 16 and can win a $75, $50 and $25 Harbor Freight gift card. For more information, and for out-of-towners to vote, visit White Sands' Facebook page.
High Rolls
June 10 and 11
High Rolls Lions June Cherry Fest
The High Rolls Lions present, the Annual June Cherry Fest, 56 Cottage Row. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy a craft show in the midst of the trees. There will be ice cream, pies and snow cones. Free parking and bathrooms available. Vendors can still sign up. For more information, email highrollslions@gmail.com.
Alamogordo
June 17
Juneteenth at the Park
Juneteenth at the Park is a community celebration open to the public with food vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages. The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m., Washington Park, 100 Washington Ave. The organizers advise the public to bring lawn chairs.
Alto/Ruidoso
June 17
"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser
The annual "Taste of the Spencer" fundraiser dinner and auction takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. The casual party features generous pours of fine wine, dinner and a fast-paced live auction. Proceeds will benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Spencer Theater. Clay Golden will be the professional auctioneer. Tickets go on sale on May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Santa Fe
June 23-25
"Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street"
Teatra Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, presents the staged reading of the one-act play "Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street." The play features the confidante of Mittie, Dixie (Danielle Reddick) and Maceo (Loveless Johnson, III). The historical "dramedy" is written by Dr. Timothy E. Nelson and produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLc. For more information, visit teatroparaguasnm.org or call 505-424-1601.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.