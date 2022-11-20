Kiwanis Club hosts fundraiser toward all-inclusive park featuring musician Deb De Lucca
Kiwanis Club invites the public to “An Evening at the Anderson Museum” featuring singer and songwriter Deb De Lucca on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser as part of the effort of the Kiwanis Club of Roswell to complete its pledge of $100,000 toward the planned all-inclusive park. The club is partnering with the Autism Society and the city of Roswell, according to the club’s president, Ron Lethgo.
De Lucca is traveling from New Jersey to perform her “The Carole King Tribute, Home Again” show at the event. The tribute show is packed to the rim with some of the greatest songs of King and De Lucca impersonates the iconic singer flawlessly.
In a phone interview, De Lucca said that this will be the first time she is visiting New Mexico and she is looking forward to the trip and concert. Asked about the show, she said, “I do pretty much most of ‘Tapestry’ (King’s second album, released in 1971), but I also do songs that she wrote with then-husband Gerry Goffin when she was writing for other artists — she had co-written for The Drifters, some of the girl groups like The Chiffons, The Shirelles as well.”
De Lucca studied a variety of music genres including jazz and opera. Her teachers were some of the most prestigious teachers in the area such as Diane Wesley, Katie Agresta, Cari Cole, Melanie Mitrano and Maestro Mario Lisanti.
De Lucca started her musical career young in life as a teenager. “I kind of did it on my own in my free time. I didn’t talk to my parents about it. They didn’t become aware of it until several years later. I am sure they were very suspicious on how I might make a living, but they never said anything about it. I guess they were supportive as they didn’t say not to do it,” she said and chuckled.
It took De Lucca a while to appreciate the American classics such as jazz, she said. “Jazz came in much later, my ears or my music mentality was not ready for it when I was younger. I started to listen to particular voices, and I started to listen to Ella Fitzgerald. It started to click and I started to listen more to her material. I learned through her material other versions of the same song. With the jazz you have 20 versions of the same song and they all seem different because how the artists do it. That’s how I got sucked into it, through Ella,” she said.
During the pandemic, De Lucca said that she started a weekly zoom show, which she said she did as much for herself as her friends. With the concerts and live events returning, De Lucca said, “I am still trying to get back to some kind of normalcy, but the music — live music — was the last thing that came back. … Everything got backed up, so you had to make up for some of the shows that were canceled and it’s really not normal yet, but it’s coming back slowly.
For more information and reservations, call 575-513-8119. There are a limited number of tables available. For more information about De Lucca, visit debdelucca.com or her social media pages.