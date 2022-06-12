Rollah Aston and Wataru Niimori perform at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art
Rollah Aston's love for American song tradition goes back for most of his life. Now having time on hand — he retired after 30 years as the library director at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell — Aston was looking forward to focusing on his passion, music. Throughout his career, he said, he had performed with local bands who learned about him being a keyboard player through word of mouth. “That’s how I got to (play) in seven bands in Roswell in the last 31 years, just by somebody hearing about me and calling me up. At one point I was in a rock ’n’ roll band and in two country bands at the same time,” he said.
One of his biggest goals was to perform a concert singing songs from the “Great American Songbook” based on Frank Sinatra’s compositions. “My problem was that my keyboard skills was rock, blues, country — jazz is more complicated, especially with the left hand. So I really wanted to find somebody who is really proficient. I heard Dr. Niimori play here (Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art). I had seen the article in the Vision about him. He had an extensive background in playing all types of music, jazz and rock and you name it. I was impressed with him. I asked him if he accompanied people, he said, yes.” Aston said.
Both musicians started to meet in February, choosing songs they would perform such as Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Night and Day,” Richard Rogers’ and Lorenz Hart’s “Blue Moon” and “That’s Life” by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon, to name a few.
“We are doing a variety,” Aston said. “I am really impressed by the longevity, the popularity of this music. I started probably with 40 or 45 (songs) that I had in my head that I could sing, but I wanted to really get music for them, so that Dr. Niimori would have something concrete to work with. We whittled it down. This particular concert, we will probably have 13, possibly 14 songs.”
Niimori is a professional musician and teacher, originally from Kyoto, Japan, his love for music brought him to the US. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from the Temple University in Philadelphia, received his master’s degree in jazz studies from the Indiana University and earned at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln his doctorate of music arts. The versatile musician studied classical music, but also enjoyed improvising, recreating music he heard in films and cartoons. He would accompany recordings his parents played, which included songs by the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Louis Armstrong and James Brown as well as traditional Japanese folk music.
Asked about the songs, Niimori said, “This is American music. Whenever I ask my students, who is a famous composer? They say Bach, Beethoven, Mozart — yes, they are great composers, but they are not from America. It is really important for me to keep this legacy, the American Songbook legacy (for) the next generation too. I studied this music a lot, so I am just happy to be a representative.
“Most songs he (Aston) selected is based on the Frank Sinatra’s arrangement, which means it’s a lot of big band music, so I have to play everything on the piano. I have to rearrange myself, that’s kind of challenging,” he said.
Aston said that he hopes that the concert will have a positive effect on the audience. “I am just a guy who loves to sing, and I had a lifetime love of playing and listening to a variety of music. We hope to respect the legacy and when we are done, we hope that we brought some smiles, some happiness to the faces to the people in the audience. If we’ve done that, we’ve met our goal.”
The concert takes place on June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.