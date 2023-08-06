Country singer and songwriter Bri Bagwell's Roswell concert features new songs and favorites
Singer and songwriter Bri Bagwell performs at The Liberty on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Bagwell is well-known in Roswell and the area, having performed multiple times, including at The Liberty. Originally from Las Cruces, Bagwell is a New Mexican at heart, though she lives today in New Braunfels, Texas.
Bagwell has commanded the stage for more than 10 years and is known for her high energy live performances, which earned her the nickname “Queen of Texas Country.”
Over the years, her music still shows her love for classic country rock with softer tendencies in melody, which explains her diverse, loyal and passionate fan base.
Often asked how a New Mexico kid made it to share the stage with the best, such as Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Gary Alan, Dwight Yoakum, Randy Rogers, Robert Earl Keen and on July 31, with the Josh Abbott Band, Bagwell said that it all began in her childhood bedroom. As so many young girls do, she started out writing poems. An old dusty piano became her first instrument to add melodies to her poetry. Her first experience on stage followed at the age of 14, together with her twin brother and his band. Fast forward to her move to the “live music capital of the world,” Austin, Texas, where she attended the University of Texas. Here she ditched the piano and picked up the guitar, she said. “It was easier to carry than a piano,” Bagwell said and chuckled. This, however, was not a simple guitar, but a 6-string guitar which became her passion and soon she answered a call to stage.
Today, Bagwell can already look back to 10 No. 1 songs in Texas, multiple Female Vocalist of the Year awards and in 2021, Texas Regional Radio Report named her Texas Female Artist of the Decade. This is in itself an achievement because each of her five albums, including her first 2011 LP, “Banned in New Mexico,” was recorded and released without having any label backing her.
Her newest album, “Corazón y Cabeza,” is climbing the charts, making it twice to No. 1, and country fans in the U.S. are paying attention. Her latest release, “Trenches,” has already more than 350,000 views on spotify and other streaming sites. From People’s Magazine to Billboard, Bagwell is featured as a new country star, which her Roswell fans knew from the start.
Bagwell is a hard worker and is already writing new music alongside her tour performances to her favorite venues and The Liberty is one of those, she said. “I absolutely love this venue. It’s beautiful. Playing in my home state is always good for my soul and my green chile cravings. I have a great band coming with me,” Bagwell said.
The Liberty is located at 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information and tickets, visit thelibertyinc.com.
For more information about Bagwell and her tour, visit bribagwell.com and follow her on her social media pages.