Although the final surrender of the Apache leader Geronimo and his last group of renegades is described in various books and articles, the contribution of the chief of scouts, interpreter and friend of the Apaches, Georg Medhurst Wratten, is hardly mentioned. Before the last breakout of the Apaches, George M. Wratten was employed by the Army covering various tasks. His family has moved from Florence, Arizona, to Albuquerque in 1882, where his father, George Lemmon Wratten was busy practicing law.
In spring 1883, Gen. George Crook was put in charge of the Arizona and New Mexico Indian reservations. He also organized the pack trains for the Army in the Southwest with great success. Documentation shows that in the late summer of 1883, George Medhurst Wratten was out with a large pack train. During the months when the renegade Apaches came in after their previous breakout from San Carlos, the Army was badly in need of an interpreter, since a lot of misunderstandings happened between the Native Americans, the storekeepers, the Indian agents and the Army. Obviously, George M. Wratten did not serve as an interpreter at this time, although he would have been perfect being fluent in some Apache dialects. He remained in the field with the pack trains and later served as chief of scouts. Facts and dates during this time of his life remain scarce.
In April 1884, the last small party of Chiricahuas arrived on the reservation. By then, almost all the western Apaches tribes lived in San Carlos peacefully. Some, like Chatto and Geronimo, were very concerned about their families living as captives in Mexico. Since Crawford took over under Crooks directions, the cheating on supplies ended, and Britton Davis oversaw issuing the rations, pitching his tent close by. He enlisted Mickey Free as an interpreter and some Apaches as scouts, including Chatto. The Apaches liked Davis and trusted him.
In summer, troubles were on the horizon. Crook had banned the practice of brewing the alcoholic drink tizwin (also known as tiswin, tesgüino or tejuino), as well as the tradition of men punishing their wives by beating or cutting their nose in case of adultery. The Apache leaders didn’t accept the general’s orders. They continued having their drinking parties in private, and some Apaches were arrested. The following winter, rumors spread in the Apache camps that the Army planned to kill or imprison some of the Apaches, especially Geronimo, without Davis' knowledge.
In May 1885, Davis arrested a man who severely beat up his wife, and another who had provided tizwin. Some Apache leaders came to his tent to protest. Since all of them were drunk, it was not possible for Davis to arrest them all, and he wired Crook for instructions. The next day went by with no answer, and rumors spread through the Apache camp that the leaders would be hanged or sent to prison.
Meanwhile, Geronimo persuaded other leaders like Naiche, Mangus and Loco to believe there was a plot to hang him. He also claimed Davis was dead, which caused fear that the Army may retaliate. On Sunday afternoon, May 17, Chatto and Mickey Free (also known as Felix Telles, an Apache Indian scout and bounty hunter) informed Davis at 4 p.m., that 134 Apaches had left the reservation, among them were Mangus, Chihuahua, Naiche, Nana and Geronimo. About a third of Geronimo’s followers would return to the reservation by themselves. The Apaches cut the telegraph line and fastened the severed ends with buckskin to break the signaling. Since it soon became obvious that Davis was not dead, Geronimo was accused of lying, and the group split. Mangus led his people to Mexico, Chihuahua went into the Mogollon Mountains and Geronimo went into the Sierra Madre. The news of the breakout was headlining newspapers throughout the Southwest.
Crook and his troops arrived after dark on Sunday. He had gotten Davis’ message too late. The Army followed the Apaches. Crawford went into the Sierra Madre, Capt. Wirt Davis entered Mexico, and Crook stationed troops at strategic points on the American side of the border. Davis tracked down Chihuahua’s group — who most likely would have surrendered, because they left the reservation under false pretenses — but Davis didn’t find a reason to negotiate and opened fire coming upon the group. Chihuahua’s group fled into the Sierra Madre and declared war. Two companies of Apache scouts that were led by Wirt Davis surprised Geronimo’s camp and captured nearly all women and children on Aug. 7. Geronimo had lost his entire family, with the exception of his adult son Chappo. One of his younger sons died shortly after the capture at Fort Bowie.
George Wratten’s last service as chief of scouts began in November 1885 when Jolsanny, the brother of Chihuahua, and 10 Apaches came up from Mexico to raid the area and replenish their ammunition. The raid, known as Jolsanny’s raid, led Wirt Davis to organize two additional companies of Apache scouts, each with about 50 men. Frank Bennett was chief of scouts for Company A, composed of Yumas, Tontos and Mojaves. George Wratten was chief of scouts for Company B composed of San Carlos, White Mountain and Coyotero Apaches.
On Jan. 9, 1886, Crawford Chiricahua scouts picked up Geronimo's trail in the Sierra Madre and discovered his camp. Before the scouts could attack at sunrise, they were detected, and the fleeing renegades had to abandon much of their supplies and animals. Geronimo sent an old woman to Crawford to talk, and a meeting was set for the following morning.
Before the meeting could take place, an irregular Mexican troop under the command of Mauricio Corredor of Teopari, District of Sahuaripa, attacked the troop in the morning. Crawford attempted to stop them by waving a white handkerchief but was shot in the head. One of his Apache scouts pulled the mortally wounded Crawford to safety, then killed the Mexican who had shot him and also killed the Mexican commander. Crawford did not die immediately, but he never regained consciousness. He died on Jan. 18 and was buried in the little village of Nacori Chico. Later, Crook stated his belief that if Crawford had not been killed, he would have been successful in obtaining Geronimo's surrender and ending the Apache raids.
On Jan. 13, Lt. Marion P. Maus met with Geronimo and obtained the surrender of some of his band and an agreement that Geronimo would meet with Gen. Crook in two months. Geronimo designated nine members of the band he would send back with Maus, mainly women and children. Davis returned with his command on Feb. 7 to Fort Bowie; they all had suffered greatly during the expedition traveling 570 miles. He recorded the immense loyalty and support the Apache scout showed toward the troopers. Obviously, George Wratten returning to Fort Bowie with Davis experienced the same hardships.
As they had promised, Geronimo and his group returned to the easily defendable site in the Cañon de los Embudos in Mexico to meet with Gen. Crook and his troops in March. George Wratten was not present during this talk; his name is not mentioned in any documentation. He may have been on his way to Albuquerque, to his family. Crooks meeting with Geronimo started on March 25. Crook made clear, that because of this breakout, the time had passed for easy forgiveness. All warriors — except Nana, who must have been more than 80 years old at that time — would be imprisoned for about two years in the East. Crook left the leaders to choose between unconditional surrender or a fight until the end. After some discussion, all agreed to surrender. Crook left the Cañon de los Embudos to proceed to Fort Bowie. Geronimo and the other Apaches would follow with Maus and the scouts.
Crook reported the unconditional surrender of the hostile Apaches in a telegram to Washington D.C. on March 27. However, the evening before Crook left for Fort Bowie, their camp was visited by a Swiss American trader named Tribolet. He apparently belonged to the Tuscon Ring, who made a lot of money because of the Army presence and the Apache Wars. He sold whiskey to the Apaches and told Geronimo that plans had been made to hang him as soon as he should cross the border.
In the morning, two warriors told Crook that Naiche, Geronimo and many others were intoxicated. Crook left nevertheless and told Maus to arrest the bootlegger, but the damage was already done. Maus started his way back with the group of Apaches, who moved slowly and traveled only a short distance in small groups during the day. Geronimo told Maus to move ahead with the scouts because his warriors hated them. The next morning, Maus found out that Geronimo and Naiche, 20 men, 14 women and six children had slipped away in the night. Nobody could tell him the exact time they left or where they intended to go.
Meanwhile, Gen. Sheridan had not only rejected the surrender terms Crook had told the Apaches, Sheridan also stated that Crook had enough forces to overpower them. Crook, exhausted, was angry about Geronimo’s lie and unable to explain the situation, asked to be relieved from his command, which was granted on April 2. Brigadier General Nelson A. Miles took over on April 12, and Crook was transferred to the Department of Arizona. On April 3, Sheridan ordered the captured Apaches — 15 men, including Chihuahua, Nana and Josanie, 33 women and 29 children — to be sent to Fort Marion, Florida. Meanwhile, the Army had to find a way to find the renegade Apaches.
