After Geronimo’s group fled, before returning to the United States in March 1886, Gen. George Crook resigned and was replaced by Brig. Gen. Nelson A. Miles. Miles was a Civil War hero, ambitious, and he had friends in important positions. However, he lacked Crook's compassion toward the Apaches. Although he feared the possibility to fail like Crook, he nevertheless wanted to be the person who would bring the Apache wars to an end in 1886. He had a low opinion of the white chief of the scouts and of the Apache scouts, so he reduced their number drastically. During this time, the packer and scout George Wratten must have lost his job as Crooks had because he returned to Albuquerque to his parents. Miles was convinced that only force could bring down the Apaches, so he requested more regiments to increase his troops to 5,000 soldiers — one-fourth of the entire Army of the United States — in his campaign against 18 warriors under Naiche and Geronimo. He also established a heliograph system at strategic mountain passes to signal messages with flashes of the reflecting sun on mirrors.
To follow Geronimo, he ordered Capt. Henry W. Lawton into Mexico. Since Miles had discharged most of the scouts, Lawton’s search was all but futile. Finally, Miles allowed him 20 Apaches as trailers and trackers. Lawton moved south to the border town of Nogales on May 5, 1886, and two days later picked up a trail leading into the Sonora Province of Mexico. On July 26, Lawton had surprised Geronimo’s band 300 miles deep into Mexico on the Yongi River, but he neither captured nor killed any Apache. The captain began to lose hope because he and Miles needed positive reports.
While Miles dealt with the Mexican authorities to get permission to follow the hostiles into Mexico, he also thought of removing all the Chiricahua Apaches from Arizona. More than 400 Chiricahua and Warm Springs Apaches were living peacefully on the reservation, trying to farm and selling hay to the post, but Miles had to show some captives. Stating that the reservation furnished the renegades, his plan was considered. Miles also selected 10 Apache leaders from San Carlos to go to Washington, with Chatto as their spokesman. The Secretary of War William C. Endicott wanted to talk about their move and promised a reservation of 600 square miles where they would be reunited with Chihuahua’s band from Fort Marion. But Chatto was more concerned about his family still being in Mexican captivity. To get them back he had promised to stay peacefully on the reservation.
With the departure of the Apaches in Washington, it became known that the Appropriations Act of 1879 forbade the removal of Native Americans from Arizona and New Mexico to the “Indian Territory.” Since the Apaches would not accept a new reservation, the administration finally decided that all the remaining 198 Chihenne and 236 Chiricahua Apaches now residing at Fort Apache, must be sent to Fort Marion, St. Augustine, Florida immediately. Chatto’s party was arrested on their way back and brought to Florida.
In July, Miles had visited Fort Apache. While talking to some Apaches, Miles got the impression Geronimo would consider another surrender if he was approached under honorable conditions. Unfortunately for Miles, there was only one person who would be acceptable for Geronimo: Lieutenant Charles B. Gatewood, a supporter of Crook’s policy. Born in Virginia in 1853, Gatewood led companies of Apache and Navajo scouts in Apache territory throughout the Southwestern United States. For the last three years, Gatewood was on duty at Fort Apache and some Apaches had served as scouts under him. The Apaches trusted him. Gatewood even managed to speak a little Apache. Because of his connection to Crook, he was probably held in low esteem by Miles.
Miles also enlisted Kayitah and his cousin Martine, a Nednhi, to take a message to the “hostiles” with Geronimo and Naiche, to induce them to surrender. Both Apaches had been scouts with Gatewood and had close ties with the hostiles. Martine was a Nednhi who had joined Juh’s group. After he married, he and his wife decided to live a peaceful life and settled on the Fort Apache reservation. Kayitah was either Nednhi or from the Chokone tribe and had been a scout under Britton Davis. Later on he became a farmer.
When Miles returned to his headquarters in Albuquerque, where he explained Gatewood his plan. Gatewood accepted without hesitation. Miles also told him he had already talked to Martine and Kayitah, who had agreed to serve as guides. In his verbal instructions, Miles forbade Gatewood to approach the hostiles with anything less than 25 soldiers as an escort, fearing Gatewood might be entrapped and held as a hostage.
Before Gatewood left Albuquerque, serendipitously, he met George Wratten, who was 21 years old. Wratten worked as a deputy sheriff after he was discharged by Miles in April. Wratten spoke Apache fluently and knew the Apache way of life. He had worked on the San Carlos reservation for some time, and had been in the country for many years as a packer and chief of scouts. Gatewood asked him to come with him and the two Apache scouts to bring in Geronimo. Wratten’s friend and blood brother Ahnandia was with the group of hostiles. George Wratten’s father strongly objected to his son’s acceptance of another enlistment as a chief of scouts because he hoped his son would settle down and practice law with him. But George Wratten agreed to accompany Gatewood without hesitation. Later, Wratten’s parents would disown him for this.
The peace party was organized in Fort Bowie, where Martine and Kayitah joined them. The whole group was composed of Gatewood, who was in charge and Miles’ spokesman, George Wratten, who was the official interpreter, chief of scouts and the commissary officer who had to provide food. Additionally, the Apache scouts Kayitah and Martine were part of the group. They were supposed to enter the camp of the hostiles and deliver the message of surrender. A courier and a packer were also part of the group. Miles wanted to provide an additional 25 soldiers, but Gatewood knew it would be impossible to get close to the hostiles with the soldiers nearby. They set out and after adding mules for riding and packing purposes in Cloverdale, they crossed the border and moved deeper into the state of Sonora. During the time, they were afraid to shoot or build fires because they feared Geronimo would ambush them. After almost two weeks in the field, their rations were reduced to a mixture of dry corn meal and cane molasses.
On Aug. 3, they arrived in Lawton’s camp on the Aros River and Gatewood put himself under Lawton’s command. Lawton’s men admitted that they had not seen any hostiles and did not have the slightest idea where Geronimo was. George Wratten was convinced that Geronimo would never go further south than 200 miles. As it turned out, Geronimo was close to the border, around Fronteras. Although his small group eluded capture and killing, they were exhausted and worn down. When this news reached Lawton, the Army marched north.
Geronimo’s group as a whole never entered Fronteras, but around Aug. 13 they sent two women. The two women — most likely the female Apache warriors Dah-teste (a talented linguist) and Lozen — entered Fronteras and gave the message about Geronimo wanting to open negotiation. The two women were seized by the authorities, but later set free to carry a message to Geronimo. They were given three horses loaded with food, mescal and other supplies and left around midnight on Aug. 20. While the Apaches were thinking about supplies, the Mexicans hoped to lure the Apaches into town and kill them as they had done before.
Geronimo later stated he wanted to give his group a rest and get information on relatives who had been captured. Meanwhile, Lawton’s and Gatewood’s party arrived in Fronteras and was ordered by the Mexican authorities not to follow the Apaches. So Gatewood, Martine, Kayitah and George Wratten made secretly plans to follow Dah-teste and Lozen as Miles had ordered him and laid a wrong trail. The two Chiricahuas had no trouble following the trail, since the two women had been traveling with three loaded horses, joining the rest of the Apaches after three days. About at the same time, Gatewood’s men reached the Torres Mountains, where the terrain was ideal for an ambush. Gatewood tied a piece of a flour sack to a stick to be their flag of truce.
Asked about their trip in an interview in 1905, George Wratten claimed that they were not afraid, and that there had been many more events in his life which had been more dangerous than the so-called capture of Geronimo.
Holding the flag of truce high, they continued on the trail entering a narrow canyon close to the Bavispe River. Encountering a pair of faded pants hanging on a bush — a sign which nobody could understand — Martine and Kayitah stopped. After a discussion, the whole group advanced. They crossed the canyon, the Bavispe River and made camp in a canebrake, which was about 25 miles southeast of Fronteras. It might have been on or around Aug. 23. Wratten was uncertain about the date since they lost track of time. Gatewood placed a sentinel on a rounded hill behind the camp. The white flag remained in the camp, attached on a withered stalk of a century plant. Gatewood reportedly said, “that don’t make a man bulletproof.”
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is working right now on a new book based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.