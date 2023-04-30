In August 1886, a small group of people, led by Lt. Charles Gatewood, approached the renegade Apaches who hid with Geronimo and Naiche in the Sierra Madre in Mexico. Besides the two Apache scouts, Martine and Kayitah — who were asked by General Nelson Miles to deliver the message to the renegades to surrender — the white interpreter Georg Wratten played a very important role in the final surrender of Geronimo.
The group followed two Chiricahua women from Fronteras further south. The scouts knew that Geronimo’s camp was close by, high up in the Torres Mountains in the bend of the Bavispe, and that the renegades were watching them. In fact, Geronimo reportedly wondered greatly who was following him in that small party — he had already recognized Gatewood and Wratten. On the morning of August 24, Gatewood called Martine and Kayitah and asked them if they were willing to approach Geronimo’s camp and deliver Miles’ message. Both Apaches knew the danger they put themselves into, but they had given Miles their word to try to talk Geronimo into surrendering. So, they accepted and carried a white flag while they moved closer to the camp. Gatewood and Wratten were following on horses. After climbing a few hills, only the two Apaches approached the camp of the hostiles around two o’clock in the afternoon.
Geronimo threatened to shoot the two scouts, but his warriors wanted to talk to them. Kayitah and Martine said they had been sent by Gen. Miles to deliver a message and talk about surrender. They told Geronimo that it was useless to go on with the fighting. Geronimo didn’t want to trust the “White Eyes” (a derogatory term for Caucasians who had lighter eye colors) and the Army, but he trusted Gatewood, so he decided to listen to the lieutenant. Martine was sent back to Gatewood to ask for a meeting, while Kayitah stayed in the camp of the hostiles.
Martine and (Ederer: most likely) Wratten arrived in Gatewood’s camp at sundown and delivered Geronimo’s words. Martine also carried a message from Naiche, the chief of the Chiricahua. Naiche assured Gatewood that his small group was safe, because it was obvious that they were not there to fight. The men made arrangements for the meeting the following morning. Because some of the soldiers with Capt. Henry Lawton — who was also pursuing Geronimo — arrived at Gatewoods camp, Gatewood felt pretty safe. He had sent back messengers to Lawton to keep him informed on what was happening. Knowing the Apache’s habit to smoke while making important decisions, he asked for tobacco. He also informed Lawton to keep some distance, or the renegades might flee.
The next morning, Miles’ messenger Lt. Gatewood, official interpreters Martine and George Wratten, carefully followed the trail to Geronimo’s hideout. They travelled several miles along the canyon floor before they reached the place Geronimo had selected for the meeting: a wooded location in the bend of the Bavispe River. About a mile away from the hostile camp Gatewood’s group met an unarmed Chiricahua. He repeated the message that the Apaches had given the day before about having the meeting, and that the group would be safe during that time.
As the Apaches had planned, Gatewood and his men arrived at the riverbank first, about 9 a.m., led by passing signals like smoke and shots signifying that all was well, they dismounted and unsaddled their mules. Gatewood placed his rifle and saddle on a log to show his good intentions and waited. Soon the first renegades began to appear from above. They had also unsaddled their animals and placed their weapons a short distance away. George Wratten, who was a young man of 21 years at the time, wrote that he remembered the situation well. They felt a bit outnumbered, being surrounded by more than 35 Apache men and women.
Gatewood knew that the group of Chiricahuas mostly remained together because they were related to each other or were married couples. Before the formal meeting, food was prepared. Both sides didn’t have a lot to offer — the soldiers mainly had some bacon and coffee, the Apaches some horse jerky and mescal. Wratten, the party’s commissary, his Apache friend Ahnandia and others went out to hunt and bring back fresh meat. Gatewood asked Wratten to hurry up because his service was badly needed during the conversation. The Apaches also asked for liquor, but since neither Gatewood nor Wratten drank, they had nothing to offer. However, some of the tobacco Gatewood ordered from Lawton was passed around.
Geronimo was among the last to arrive, never missing a situation to impress. He laid his rifle down when he was 20 feet away and only then approached to shake hands with Gatewood. The Apache warrior said he was glad to see Gatewood again and remarked how thin and sick the lieutenant looked, asking about his health. Then Geronimo signaled the rest of Gatewood’s party to ride in and unsaddle, which they did. Naiche came in last. All ate together and rolled another round of tobacco in cornhusks and smoked them.
Afterwards, Geronimo and the entire group listened to Miles’ message, which took but a few minutes to deliver. Though Gatewood spoke a little Apache, he used Wratten as interpreter because of the importance of the occasion, and he truly did not want to make a mistake. He also knew that Georg Wratten was trusted by the Apaches. Gatewood said that the Apaches should surrender and that they would be sent to join the rest of their people in Florida. There they would have to await the decision of the President of the United States as to their final disposition. If not, they would have to fight until the bitter end.
After the message was translated the Apaches kept silent. Geronimo’s reaction to the severity of the conditions was that he asked to be allowed to return to San Carlos. Gatewood told them that he was not authorized to modify the term of surrender. Gen. Miles had ordered him to tell just those words and nothing more. He told them that this was probably their last chance to surrender. If they stayed on the warpath, the war would continue until they were killed. Also, if they surrendered or got caught at a later point in time, the conditions would not be so liberal.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is working right now on a new book based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.