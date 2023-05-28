In part 3 of George Wratten's story, we left off when Geronimo learned about the severity of the conditions of his surrender. Wratten functioned as interpreter for Lt. Charles Gatewood. The surrender talks went on for the rest of the day. The Apaches talked among themselves, and after that, they met again with Gatewood and Wratten. Geronimo reminded his warriors how often they all had been wronged, how often the settlers and agents had intruded their country, and that they could not give up the entire Southwest to others. Personally, Gatewood stated that he agreed with most of what Geronimo said, but at the time, he also knew that the Army could do nothing about these matters, which were in the hands of the Department of the Interior. So, he listened quietly and reiterated General Nelson Miles’ conditions. When they ended their discussion, it was noon and time for some food and coffee, provided by George Wratten, his Apache friend Ahnandia and the soldiers. After lunch the talk resumed.
At this time, Gatewood played his trump card and explained that it would be no use to return to San Carlos, because he had the knowledge that just a few days before he left, the 400 to 500 Chiricahua and Warm Springs Apache — among them the mother and daughter of Naiche and Geronimo’s family — had been removed to Florida. This information stunned the Apaches. Miles ordered the removal several days after Gatewood had left. This information would be the key to persuade the Apaches to return to the U.S. and end the war. The Apaches retreated again and discussed the matter, all translated by Georg Wratten.
After asking Gatewood detailed questions about Gen. Miles, Geronimo seemed to be satisfied with Gatewood’s answers and reportedly concluded that Miles must be a good man if the “Great Father” sent him from Washington all the way to speak with them. Around sunset, Gatewood concluded that his party should return to their original camp where Capt. Henry Lawton was expected to arrive. Before Gatewood left, Geronimo asked him for advice. Gatewood, thinking of his peaceful mission, replied that he would trust Gen. Miles and take him at his word. The Apaches remained silent.
On their way back, Chappo, Geronimo’s young son — he was about 20 years old — caught up with Gatewood’s group. After riding a mile or so next to the soldiers, Gatewood asked Chappo where he was going. Chappo told him he would spend the night with them in their camp and return to the Apaches in the morning, with his father’s permission. Gatewood, knowing that a lot the Apache scouts hated Geronimo and his band bitterly, feared the young man would be murdered in his sleep, with fatal consequences to the whole enterprise. He explained his fear to the Apache, who was reluctantly convinced to return to the Apache camp. Chappo was to explain the reasons also to his father. Gatewood later learned that this action had made a favorable impression on the Apache leader.
In the Apache camp the warriors kept taking about the situation. A lot of warriors opted for surrender. They missed their families and wanted to join them, like Perico, Fun and Ahnandia. These three men were very brave and reliable warriors, and without them Geronimo could not carry on. The soldiers enjoyed a peaceful night, but in the early morning the scouts’ pickets announced a small party of the renegade Apaches, who were calling for “Nantan Bse-chee-day-son,” Chief Big Nose: Gatewood. The lieutenant and George Wratten went a few hundred yards outside the camp, where they met Geronimo and several warriors. Everybody advanced to shake hands.
Geronimo, the Apaches, Gatewood and his men sat together under an old mesquite tree, while the soldiers stayed in the nearby camp. The Apache leader asked again about the terms of surrender, and he also wanted an accurate description of Gen. Miles. Gatewood explained everything to them through the interpreters. Geronimo, knowing what was depending on this decision and that he had little bargaining power left, agreed that his entire group of 24 men and 14 women and children would surrender to the general. He wanted to meet Miles face to face and discuss the terms of surrender with him. They won’t give up their weapons now, because a lot of people — Mexicans, American soldiers and other Native groups — would like to have an opportunity to assassinate them. They all would ride with Gatewood and under the escort of Lawton and his soldiers north to a certain point at the U.S. border to meet Gen. Miles. Wratten later recalled that Geronimo called Gatewood a friend and promised to go with him anywhere, because Gatewood had never deceived him. Wratten, as interpreter, played of course a vital part in the proceedings. Without him, the surrender could not have been made. Next to Gatewood, he was one of the few white men the Apaches trusted.
Seated together with Geronimo and his band on blankets on the ground, an optimistic Lawton dictated a letter to Miles, asking him to come from Fort Bowie to meet the Apaches in person to arrange a surrender. The chosen site was Skeleton Canyon, the rugged, age-old raiding route between Mexico and the Arizona mountains, and if anything went wrong, Geronimo could retreat into the mountains he knew so well and escape back into Mexico.
Geronimo now entered the camp of the soldiers and met Lawton, who had been chasing him unsuccessful for such a long time, for the first time. The Apache gave Lawton a regular hug, a Mexican salutation, and they all sat down to eat and smoke. Lawton himself tried to impress upon the Apaches the hopelessness of their flight, in a polite way. He was also very nervous because he, as the senior officer in the camp, had the responsibility for getting Geronimo safely across the border and prevent him from bolting away in the mountains, resuming the Apache wars again.
The rest of the hostile Apaches moved close to the soldier’s camp, where everybody visibly relaxed. Also, because the Apaches had very little food, and the pack train of the soldiers had wandered off on the wrong trail and was still lost, much to the amusements of the Apaches. Food was sparse in the camp for several days. On Aug. 28, 1886, everybody broke camp to move north to the border.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is working right now on a new book based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.