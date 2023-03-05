UFOXPO promises a unique experience for a new generation
The UFOXPO comes to the Roswell Convention Center (RCC), 912 N. Main St., from March 10 to 12. Event founder Thom Reed is moving the entire event from Florida to the “UFO Capital of the World.”
In a phone interview, Reed talked about his decision. “When I was approached by Elizabeth Michael (RCC) to do this, I was almost hesitant at first — (asking) ‘don’t you have a festival?’ She said that it would actually benefit the community, the merchants, the locals. I got that, because I have friends who have lost business or stores due to COVID. The last thing that Roswell needs is another vacant building downtown. Spring break is not the same crowd that you see Fourth of July. I would put something together that would attract a different kind of crowd and would be different, there would be no conflict. I was really into it, I was excited. I wanted to put this together for the right reasons. I do believe Roswell is about the community, the event. That’s what Roswell is known for and bringing people together. Roswell is a legendary place with an unwavering past that is now etched into history. It’s an honor to be asked to be part of that,” he said.
As a thank you for the local support Reed received, he said that locals get 50% off. UFOXPO Resident Passes are available at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, host Clarion Inn & Suites Sally Port Hotel and the Roswell Daily Record (ask for Toby).
When Reed founded UFOXPO, it was originally planned as a platform for his family’s story, he said. It expanded and included other UFO encounters that he believes are authentic. In Roswell, the UFOXPO will transform again with a unique concept that is, to Reed’s knowledge, a first for the UFO/UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) community.
The concept:
“UFOXPO is a combination of four different events under one roof at the same time. It is kind of the mall of UFO conferences. I am not bringing people in that lecture, what you refer to as typical speakers. Then we add a band (local Band Gross Domestic People) and music (Paul Matthews) at night,” he said. Then we bring in cosplay. I’ve been working with Elaine (Mayfield) from Galacticon to put that together. I met her and thought very highly of her, and I know she can put it together. We’ve given her the possibility to hold Galacticon there too. What else could we do? We thought, how about a film fest? We have so many talented young people out there. An awful lot of people that are independent film producers are interested in this topic, and they don’t have a platform to show their films. So we thought to add a film fest,” Reed said.
Tracks:
Instead of the typical lecture where one person speaks at the front and everybody sits in fold-out chairs, this event will have elements of a TV show. Speakers and presenters will be in person with guests appearing in person and virtually, which is called “track” appearances. Speakers put together their 60-minute show for the UFOXPO.
“We have two comfortable chairs on stage with a coffee table in between and water, like you see at the actor’s guild TV show ('Inside the Actors Studio'),” Reed said. “And we have two people having a conversation about that person’s experience, or what that person is doing, or the research, if you will. Then we have a projector behind the person, also throughout the room. Hypothetically, let's say, we were interviewing the Roswell Daily Record (RDR) and maybe Toby (Toby Martinez, RDR design editor) or SaraLei (SaraLei Fajardo, RDR co-owner) are sitting comfortably, having a water, talking what happened in 1947. We will show the article behind them as they speak, and then we have someone in the audience with a microphone asking them questions. So it’s not a lecture, it’s an open-form track where we include other people, we have other virtual guests coming in that might have moved away. So we zoom in on that person who might have given a statement to the Daily Record.”
Reed had been in Roswell for its UFO Festival several times and knows the city well. For those who don’t know him, he is part of a family and community that made UFO history. “The Reed UFO Incident” made headlines in 2015 when it became the nation’s first UFO encounter to be officially inducted into the archives of the United States, as Historically Significant and True, with its admission and state citations by Massachusetts Gov. Charles D. Barker, Lt. Gov. Karyn E. Polito and the Massachusetts Historical Society.
Reed has been featured on “Ancient Aliens — The Taken,” “Unsolved Mysteries — Berkshires UFO,” Discovery Channel’s “Alien Mysteries,” Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Declassified,” “New England Legends,” the “Behaviour Panel,” “Yes Theory” and “CSI Miami.”
His public UFO Park sits at the location of the 1969 incident in Sheffield Massachusetts.
“The park is sponsored by Rita King, the daughter of BB King,” Reed said. “It’s something to be a part of.” Rita King will be a virtual track guest.
Show/track hosts attending in person and virtual:
Roswell Daily Record — in person and virtual
Next to Reed, a varied group of hosts will have their own one-hour show, starting with the co-owners of the Roswell Daily Record, the most famous little town newspaper, forever connected to the Roswell Incident of 1947. Unique in this day and age is that the newspaper remains privately owned with two women at its helm: co-owners Barbara Beck and SaraLei Fajardo. Also on stage is UFO researcher, podcast host and RDR Design Editor Toby Martinez. “We will also have the cohost of my podcast, Shane Frakes, who is retired Air Force. Jesse Marcel III will be zooming in and then my other cohost of the Roswell UFO Symposium podcast, Mike (Michael Mazzei, Jr.) will zoom in also,” he said.
Jesse Marcel III’s grandfather, Maj. Jesse Marcel, served at the Roswell Army Air Field as an intelligence officer and was one of the first officials who inspected the debris that sparked the “Roswell Incident.” He was named in the press release that led to the headline, “RAAF captures flying saucer on ranch in Roswell region,” published in the Roswell Daily Record on July 8, 1947.
Asked what RDR will cover, Martinez said, “Our track is on how the event affected the Roswell Daily Record, how we were involved with reporting the story. My interest is going a bit into the history of that, then the history on how we continue covering UFOs after that. But I also want to talk about the stuff that is going on now, because aliens, UFOs are back in the news, and here we are again, the newspaper that started it all. We are reporting on it again. Then I like to show some of the funny headlines I found from alien stories.”
Asked if he could give RDR’s readers a teaser about these headlines, he chuckled and said, “There is one quote from a sheriff that he will not let people shoot little green men.”
Martinez said they will also talk about interesting and unusual emails the paper receives. “Jesse is going to come in and will say how the whole incident affected his family, and Barb will talk about her Dad, (who) owned the paper back in ’47, what his experience here was. It’s a mix of the old and the new,” he said.
Roswell UFO Symposium Podcast — in person
Martinez will have a separate track with his two podcast co-hosts. “The Roswell UFO Symposium is sponsored by the Roswell Daily Record. It is me, Mike (Michael Mazzei, Jr.) and Shane. We explore the topic UFOs, aliens, we try not to get into the ‘crazy’ conspiracy stuff, trying to keep it more factual. We interviewed last week John Burroughs, who was in the Rendlesham Forest incident. Before that, we had filmmaker James Fox on and he talked about ‘Moment of Contact,’ the Roswell in Brazil, which is super fascinating because he told us there is footage of the alien beings that crashed in Brazil in the '80s and he’s working on acquiring it,” he said.
Martinez said that he became interested in UFOs early on. “I’ve been interested ever since I was a kid. My dad used to tell me stories about sightings he had, and so he would take us out on those dark country roads to watch the sky, and we would see things occasionally. It’s been a lifelong interest and obviously, growing up in Roswell, aliens are everywhere you look,” he said and chuckled.
Mike Bara — in person
“The emphasis this weekend is going to be on fun and knowledge,” Bara said in a phone interview. “I think this is going to be very different than a boring UFO conference that you’re used to. It’s going to be like a street party and at the same time, you’ll be learning a lot about things that maybe have been hidden just under the radar, under the covers. Things that you are not quite sure about. You’re going to learn a lot because there are going to be a lot of great speakers there. This is the first time this format has ever been tried. I do think it will be extremely different and exciting for everybody who goes.”
Asked about his part, Bara said, “I am going to be doing some typical presentation like we do at the summertime conference (UFO Festival), but we’re also going to have panels, and we’re also going to have round tables where we sit and interact more with the people that are there and answer their questions. There is a lot more back and forth, which I really prefer. When I give presentations, I am pushing information at people rather than talking about things they want to talk about. So one of the big advantages of this format is that we’re going talk about things that the people want to talk about, which is really quite unusual and very positive. Something I am really looking forward to. I am not going to be sitting and hiding inside. I am going to be out and walking around and getting a good feel. I am expecting a younger crowd than (at) the summertime festival because of all the spring breakers. I am hoping we’ll reach a new audience. I do really feel that young people start noticing where they didn’t notice it (UFO/UAP reports) before because of all the coverage, and it is a good thing in the long run.“
Usually, Bara visits Roswell in the height of the summer, in March the weather will obviously be much cooler. “I love the UFO Festival, but it is really hot in the summertime,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to come back in the summer and speak again because I love it here. It’s the best audience in the world because the whole town is keyed into the subject and everyone is aware of it. Even those that don’t care about it that much, they are still interested, still curious and I love that. It will be really nice to be in Roswell and experience 80 degrees. I am going to enjoy that.”
Bara is a New York Times bestselling author, lecturer and TV personality. He began his writing career after spending more than 25 years as an engineering designer and consultant for major aerospace companies, where he was a card-carrying member of the Military/Industrial complex. A self-described “born again conspiracy theorist,” Bara’s first book “Dark Mission — The Secret History of NASA” was a New York Times bestseller in 2007. Bara has made numerous public appearances lecturing on the subjects of space science, NASA, physics, UFOs and metaphysics, and has been a featured guest on radio programs like Coast-to-Coast AM with George Noory.
Ryan Sprague - virtual track
Sprague had been in Roswell before. “I have visited Roswell on several occasions,” he wrote in an email. “My first time there, I got my first ever tattoo at Exotic Body Piercing, as a permanent souvenir! My second time visiting Roswell was filming our television series, “Mysteries Decoded.” We met many locals and heard their stories and connections to the Roswell incident, visited the Roswell Daily Record, the International UFO Museum, the New Mexico Military Institute, and went to the actual alleged UFO crash site! Everyone was so kind and welcoming, and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I can't wait to come back in the future!
Sprague said that he is going to talk about the making of “Mysteries Decoded” and his visit to the UFO crash site. “I'll be sharing some of those findings and some "behind-the-scenes" stories I haven't shared before. I'm looking forward to interacting with the people in Roswell even though I can't physically be there. I also am excited to share my experiences investigating the Roswell incident throughout the years,” he said.
In light of the new interest and press releases by the military on the subject of UFOs/UAPs, Sprague said, “With the recent developments and attention the U.S. Government has given the UFO topic, it has been a windfall of information and testimony given to UFO researchers, primarily by active and retired military personnel. This has also led to increased interest by the scientific community, who work solely on data and hard proof. The U.S. Government has admitted, perhaps for the first time ever, that UFOs exist. It's a first step, albeit a massive one. It's the countless questions that follow that many, including myself, are trying to answer."
Asked how he became interested in the phenomenon, Sprague said, “I am an author, podcast host and television host. I first became interested in UFOs when I was twelve years old. I had a UFO sighting over the Saint Lawrence River in central New York with my father. We both witnessed a large, silent, triangular-shaped object slowly hover and then move across the water and disappear out of sight. I became obsessed with UFOs after that night and have been chasing the mystery ever since.”
His next project, Sprague said, is a book release in May 2023. “‘Stories from Somewhere in the Skies,’ includes hundreds of UFO stories from around the world that have never been shared before,” he said. “It is a companion to my podcast, 'Somewhere in the Skies.' I'm also featured in the current season of 'Ancient Aliens' on the History Channel. I continue to host the 'Somewhere in the Skies' podcast every week wherever you get podcasts.”
Also participating in person are: UFO researcher, actor and assistant director Travis Walton; EMMY Award-winning TV producer, screenplay writer and published comic book author Melissa Tittl; UFO researcher and TV host Ben Hansen; astronomer and chief photo analyst for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Mark D’Antonio; leading expert on alien abductions Derrel Sims; paranormal science advisor to the documentary “The Bridgewater Triangle,” Matt Moniz; UFO researcher, author and lecturer Kim Carlsberg; and droid builder Frank Renda whose creations could have jumped out of “Star Wars.”
Virtual track guests are among others: author and filmmaker Caroline Cory. Her recent documentary “Tear in the Sky” is about the 2004 UFO encounter on board of the USS Nimitz; filmmaker James Fox's recent documentary film “Moment of Contact” explores the UFO crash in Varginha, Brazil; and certified ufologist, cryptozoologist, paranormal researcher and investigator Brittany Barbieri is known for her work in Ben Hansen and Melissa Tittl’s TV series “UFO Witness — The Undersea Alien Base.” There are many more virtual track guests listed on the UFOXPO website.
Galacticon’s UFOXPO Cosplay:
When Reed reached out to the Galacticon organizer Mayfield, she said that she agreed to take over the cosplay aspect of UFOXPO right away. Galacticon itself had started having two events due to the pandemic and to support the independent game inventors, authors and artists. Galacticon, Roswell’s version of Comic-Con, usually takes place at the same time as the UFO Festival on the July 4 weekend. Mayfield had been organizer of the event since 2007.
Mayfield said it made sense for her to help out, after all she is local.
Asked what the UFOXPO Cosplay entails, Mayfield said, “We are asking for entries early, we’ll have a no cost to cosplayers that pledge to show up all three days, just for the atmosphere. They just have to sign up and register with me on Friday. I have a table right in the front (of the Roswell Convention Center). There will be a special green room in the civic center for the cosplayer to relax.
“I know when I went to Santa Fe Con, 60% of the people who walked in the door were in cosplay. I was amazed. People (that) come in cosplay, they will be welcomed every day,” she said.
On Saturday, at 8 p.m. the UFOXPO Cosplay Contest takes place in the main hall of the convention center. Participants must register latest by 7:30 p.m. and be in place by 7:45 p.m.
Pre-registration can also be made by downloading the entry form on the UFOXPO website and emailing the completed form to elaineevents@hotmail.com. The contest is for adults 18 years and older only.
The best chances to win have cosplayers who are wearing a character outfit and are staying in character. “At this point, we just welcome anyone who wants to come and has a tasteful costume,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield wants to remind cosplayers to adhere to the regular Con cosplay rules, which means no sharp objects, no sharp edges, no firearms or realistic replica weapons and the outfits should not be too revealing.
Entertainment:
According to Reed, the local band Gross domestic People (GdP) will perform Saturday evening. The band is well-known in the area. Pre-pandemic, the high-energy alternative rock band performed during fundraising concerts, festivals and events. In an earlier interview band member Jeff Cabana said about their style, “We can be hard rock, softer rock, punk rock, we can be heavy metal. I think alternative is something that encompasses everything.”
The band’s original songs are belonging into the modern age rock, however their cover concerts are known to channel anyone from the Beatles to pop singers.
Also performing is Paul Matthews, which Reed said is a solo act on the patio. Shadow dancers will perform as well.
UFOXPO Film Fest:
Reed is especially excited about the new films, he said. One of them is the feature-length documentary “Code 12” by Melissa Tittl of Travel Channel. The film premiered this year and is making its rounds on the festival circuit. It is not available for streaming or on TV — the Roswell audience are one of the first to see it. In this film, director and writer Tittl weaves together profound evidence that our greatest human potential is hidden in plain sight, waiting for us to understand how the universe really works.
Also showing is “As Within So Without — From DMT to UFOs.” DMT stands for Dimethyltryptamine, a psychedelic. RDR’s Martinez is appearing in it. “Mike from my podcast, him and his cousin were producing this movie. I told him about the experience that I had. This is going to be the first time I ever talked about it, in this documentary. So they asked me to hop on and be a producer and so we filmed and they are putting the final cut on now. It explores the consciousness aspect of everything. Take the movie ‘The Matrix.’ A lot of people think we’re living in something like that now. So for thousands of years cultures have used psychedelics to make them experience these other worlds, so we are exploring how it all ties together. What we are seeing, our reality, our UFOs. They could be here from another dimension, an enlightened life form. There are a lot of PhDs that are going to be in it speaking, so it’s not just some guy from a newspaper,” Martinez said and laughed.
Also showing are James Fox’s “Moment of Contact,” Caroline Cory’s “A Tear in the Sky,” “Roswell — The U.F.O. Cover Up” with Martin Sheen — filmed among other locations inside the Roswell Daily Record, Tyler Transue’s “In Plain Sight — The Intelligence Community and UFOs,” John Yost’s “Alien Abduction: Answers” and Matt Moniz’s “Bridgewater Triangle.”
Supporting Roswell:
To show their support for businesses in town, UFOXPO speakers will be appearing on Saturday at North Main Street downtown shops. Droid builder Frank Renda will be at the International UFO Museum and Research Center (10 to 11 a.m.), Reed and Mike Bara will be at the one-of-a-kind UFO-shaped McDonald’s (noon to 1 p.m.), Derrell Simms will be at Pepper’s Grill and Bar (1 to 2 p.m.), Travis Walton will be at Moon Man Printing (2 to 3 p.m.), Ben Hanson will be at The Gallery/MainStreet Arts (3 to 4 p.m.) and Marc D’Antonio will be at Moon Rock Outfitters (4 to 5 p.m.) — locations and speakers are subject to change. Updates and changes can be found at MainStreet Roswell’s Facebook page.
MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez said that she is excited to support UFOXPO. “We are coming up with something really fun we’ll be doing. First of all we will be welcoming the UFOXPO to Roswell with a sign right at the courthouse lawn and information on how to get your tickets and things like that. The other thing that we are doing downtown, I am going around asking merchants if they are doing anything special during this weekend. Spring break is pretty much all of March, this is a great tourist time, this is also (for) local tourism, for people to come up and down Main Street and see what we have going on, if it is a discount, specials, if they are giving away something for anyone who stops in and once I get that list, I will post it on Facebook. On Friday and Saturday, we will probably have one or two booths at the convention center. We will be promoting MainStreet, where you get coffee, whatever. We’ll be promoting MainStreet. So myself, the board members will be there. Also, we will be selling some of our SWAG: MainStreet T-shirts, polos, pens. People will love these things and buy them and take them home with them. We will also have a photo opportunity there. We’ll be taking (an) alien with us, a full-size alien,” she said.
With Reed organizing the event remotely, he said he was grateful for the support he got, which includes Galacticon, the International UFO and Research Center, MainStreet Roswell, the Roswell Convention Center and the Roswell Daily Record. “There is a friendship, camaraderie — it was just amazing. I am very thankful that they are there, it meant a lot for me,” he said. Also sponsoring the event is Fuel Up Hydration, Reed said.
Some highlights were still pending confirmation at press time.
For more information and a full timeline of events, visit ufoxpo.com.