Part 9 — Maps and illusions
Today, I continue writing about what it takes to become a cultural anthropologist. Even though I enjoyed my studies and the time spent at the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) of Munich, it was pretty obvious for me that I wouldn’t be a long-term student. Despite the fact that I worked at the library of the Institute for Cultural Anthropology and the Institute for Cultural Anthropology as a student helper, worked at the German Museum in Munich on the weekend, did internships at various museums and was active in university politics at LMU, I finished all my mandatory classes in cultural anthropology, European prehistory, and biological anthropology in my sixth semester in Munich. I also took classes in Japanese studies, Egyptian and Middle East archaeology, and I even sneaked in a few weeks about international law at LMU. Still I felt I was not ready to get a university degree — I thought, how can you claim to be a cultural anthropologist after only three years?
So, I decided to study one more semester, for the simple reason that it was interesting and I enrolled to write my master thesis in my eighth semester.
The master thesis is supposed to be written within six months, but typically students start much earlier to do research. Usually, the master thesis is in form of a literature review, but if students have the chance to do fieldwork it could also be based on that. We also had a written exam on our main subject and oral exams on two minor subjects, depending on which classes we chose.
I got the idea for my master thesis in my third semester. During one of the classes on Native American culture my teacher made a remark that the ethnographic maps of North America never picture any real historic allocations of native cultures. In some books or museums, you find general maps titled “Native American cultures before Columbus” or “Native American tribes around 1850,” but how do we know the names of the tribes before Columbus? After all, many tribal names were given by European explorers. Archaeology is one possibility to trace down pre-European times, oral tradition another. In 1850, many indigenous tribes had already disappeared from the maps because of the European conquest, while others had relocated from their original homeland.
My teacher’s remark opened up an entirely new aspect for me. I knew that in prehistoric and historic times a lot of Native American tribes had moved, not only forcibly by the Europeans but also due to climate change or intertribal warfare. There were not only archaeological finds from former settlements, but there was also a huge number of indigenous stories about emergence and migration to their respective homeland. When Europeans arrived at the East Coast, they traded goods including weapons, which gave some tribes the chance to fight back and drive away their enemies. The introduction to the horse opened up a new chapter of tribal mobility. And of course, European diseases had wiped out entire Native American nations before they even saw a settler. Relocating tribes and the creation of reservations within the United States was the final chapter.
I knew this subject was first, unsolvable, and second, too broad for a master thesis. How could I trace down the oral tradition, archaeology, historic migrations and actual situation of every Native American tribe? Even if I would have enough literature on it, the next question would be: What is a tribe? What kind of entity got the name by European conquerers, explorers or scientists? What about subdivisions, the high fluidity between tribes and the misspelling of names? What about intermarriage or the union of groups? Certain areas also had been used by several tribes at the same time, shifting back and forth over the years. Tribes were named when the Europeans met them — and that happened over many centuries. In 1830, when a lot of tribes from the eastern part of the U.S. were forcibly removed west of the Mississippi, almost nothing was known of the landscape and tribes of the Great Basin. Even if there would be a chance to create new maps, these new maps would have to be made for every 10 years to show the changes. But as you, the reader, may know from my previous columns, I like the big picture. So, I thought about just addressing the problem and highlighting a few examples.
My supervisor, a nice and helpful man, was well-educated in literature and gave me some names and titles of research books to begin with. Starting my thesis, I first wrote a table of contents — I always do this. After that, I started my research going to every library I knew of. Over the next months I filled my chapters with a lot of information and the subject got more and more interesting.
My first chapter was on oral traditions, and I collected as many creation and migration stories as I could find. I chose this to be my first chapter since I wanted to pay my respect to the indigenous culture before continuing with scientific aspects, even though most of the stories had been written down by non-natives. In my second chapter I traced down archaeological finds and knowledge. Only some finds can be assigned to historic tribes. My third chapter was about the European exploration of North America — which explorer arrived where and when, and which tribes did he find or name? My fourth chapter was about the changes due to trade, the introduction of the horse, diseases, relocation and the creation of reservations. My last chapter dealt with the cultural and legal consequences like land claims, water rights or repatriation.
During these weeks I accumulated a vast body of knowledge on Native American culture, even more as during my studies. I discovered that I had a fascination for maps, especially historic maps.
I was thrilled that my chosen subject had so many aspects, and the realization that hardly anybody was aware of the problem not having those maps I mentioned. I did a lot of research and still continued with my regular studies; I worked and took part in university politics — still living with my parents. I only sat down at my desk two or three times during the week to write my thesis. Since I never had problems with writing, I felt that I was very effective. I was only concerned about the limit of pages: 120.
After five of the six months my master thesis was ready. And the work was within the 120-page count. I had 10 pages that included bibliography and almost 400 footnotes. I had a lot of time for editing and printing. Despite all the myths about what could go wrong just minutes before the manuscript is ready, I had no problems at all. Some students told stories about crashing computers, vanishing texts and exploding printers, but not me — not even my printer cartridge went empty. I didn’t experience any catastrophe and just in time I brought my manuscript with several maps in the appendix to the copy shop and the copies to the faculty.
My interest in maps as a study subject never left me. I’m still aware of the problem of not having detailed and true maps or origin whenever I open a book or visit a museum on Native American culture. I talked about it in my museum tours and teach about it in my gifted students classes. I love books with old maps and bought a lot of the literature I used for my master thesis afterwards. Summarizing: This was a very good way to end my studies in Munich.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zürich and with the gifted student program “Universikum” in Zürich. She has visited New Mexico and Roswell for her research and is looking forward to a return this summer.