KAPS program brings new set of historical characters to life
After a successful launch last year, the Living Museum: Local Legends event returns to the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is made possible thanks to the theater students of KAPS (Kids Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre.
There are a multitude of people who have influenced the community and beyond. This year, new personalities will be portrayed by young actors at the society’s museum.
Angela Strange is the committee chair for KAPS. She said the idea for the Living Museum event came out of the Grave Side Manor performances that were previously held at the South Park Cemetery, where the theater children re-enacted scenes portraying respective famous people who had found their final resting place here. Strange’s son Josiah was playing J.P. White. “He wanted to know more about his character rather than just memorize the lines,” she said. They were visiting the society’s museum where they met its executive director, Amy MacVay Tellez.
“That evolved into him doing research, to becoming a volunteer and docent, to the whole family volunteering, to them becoming members of the Historical Society, to them never being not present at an event ... . Being homeschooled, we’ve been helping her (Strange) through the education process, but then they help us. This is something to be said as a testament of people … appreciating what there is and just showing up and getting involved. They asked for help and they realized this is a two-way street. They help us, we help you. I think that is a perfect example of working together,” McVay Tellez said.
“We loved the Grave Side Manor program, but we wanted to be able to do something, a couple things a year. We would love to get the Grave Side Manor Program up and running again, but then we decided to just start this. So this will be the second year of partnering and doing the Living Museum,” Strange said.
“Immediately after the last event we sat down,” McVay Tellez said. “We knew we wanted to do this again.”
According to Strange, the KAPS program has on average of anywhere from 12 to 20 children learning what it means to be a theater actor. These are divided in two classes, one for elementary/middle school students and one for high school students. Only the older children are performing at Local Legends. This year, there will be eight actors stepping into the roles of famous local personalities. Because it will be a surprise, Strange said she can only give a teaser as to who will be portrayed.
“Esther and Robert Goddard and Orville, the Daredevil Clown,” she said. “That’s who my boys will play. I think there will be eight kids, seven parts. We are going to split one part. We actually had more kids interested than we had parts, which is a great problem to have. So my kids are splitting to give others the chance as well. They wanted to be part of the crafts side as well, so they are just going to do it for half the time.”
Strange said that this year, the biggest challenge was choosing the characters, or rather to narrow down the large group of interesting characters. As she is homeschooling her children, the research was included in their program. “We also had some help by Jessica Melendez, she helped us a lot with our research. And so between what we did and she did, we put together the scripts for the characters. And then Charles Lathrop came in and helped with the scripts as well.”
Melendez and Lathrop are actors at the Roswell Community Little Theatre.
“It’s so exciting, we probably could fill up a couple of houses if we had time. I think that is the hardest thing, because it is important for all these stories to be told and there are not enough kids and time to do all that. But we’ll keep going,” McVay Tellez said.
According to McVay Tellez, the tour itself will be in the society’s museum and there will be activities and crafts outside and inside the society’s archive building next door.
“The crafts are aimed more towards elementary (students), they’ll enjoy it more. But we had people without the kids who really enjoyed the tour and we had adults here doing the crafts too,” Strange said.
Asked how the timing was planned, McVay Tellez said, “When people make reservations, it’s for a time period, the tours are about 30 minutes. Individuals could come early because John LeMay and Donna Birchell will be signing books.” However, walk-ins are also welcome, but if somebody would like a certain time, reservations are required.
“We’ll also have some raffle items here for the families, and we are doing a special raffle, which is a mystery safety deposit box raffle. So the story is, that one of the banks here in Roswell failed during the Great Depression and all the safety deposit boxes were confiscated and sent to Washington D.C. The grandchildren, the families didn’t know what was in it because they weren’t the ones putting things in the boxes and so when they claimed their family’s belongings from this they were surprised. So we’re playing off of that. They are not the originals. We are filling them with historical items and raffling them off,” Strange said.
There will be also a silent auction that will be online on the theater’s and the society’s website, which will be up the week before the event until the day of, McVay Tellez said.
All proceeds will be equally shared between KAPS and the society, McVay Tellez said.
Asked about the next Living Museum event, Strange said, “I would love to have suggestions of future persons we can cover. I am going set up a table or box where people can submit suggestions and ways to get that information. If you know of someone and you know where you can get that information, contact that person and submit their suggestion.”
For more information and tickets, email kapscommitteechair@gmail.com or visit roswelltheatre.com and roswellnmhistory.org.