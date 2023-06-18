Colorado Eagles Tribute Band performs in Roswell
If you think of one iconic sound of the 1970s, the songs of the band The Eagles most likely come to mind. With five number-one singles and six number-one albums, six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s, bringing the country rock genre into clubs all over the world. Songs such as “Desperado,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and “New Kid in Town,” bring back memories for young and old. It is no wonder that musicians love to play these tunes too, and out of these professional fans tribute bands were formed, such as The Eagles tribute band The Long Run, who are going to perform for one night only at The Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., on June 25 at 7:30 p.m.
The band is based in the Rocky Mountains in Northern Colorado, however, founding band member Mark Trippensee has deep roots in New Mexico. He is originally from Albuquerque, he said in a phone interview. He had performed in Artesia and Ruidoso, but it is the first time they will perform in Roswell. “It's my home state,” he said. “And although I was raised here in Colorado, there's something about New Mexico that's always kind of home.”
Asked how his band came to be, Trippensee said that he grew up with the music. In 2007, he was performing with another band in Sturgis, South Dakota when he came upon the newly released DVD of The Eagles performing in Melbourne, Australia. “I kind of started rediscovering a lot of the arrangements and everything with the songs. This was back before tribute bands were really big. I mentioned (it) to a friend,” he said.
He convinced his friend and others to do an entire set — just for fun. “I stepped outside my comfort zone a little bit,” Trippensee said. When he first started in 2008, he said that the band was planning to attend fairs and festivals. Word spread and soon the band members made a living performing those favorite Eagles’ songs. Over the years, band members left, they either moved on or had other commitments, Trippensee said. Today, he is the only original band member. The recent band members, he said, grew soon into a team. “I mean, I just got some of the nicest, most talented guys that I even I can think of in this state. And I've known most of them prior,” Trippensee said.
The band members he is speaking of are Steve Thomas (vocals and guitar), who is a veteran musician and entertainer. Adam Rey (vocals and guitar) is an accomplished and diverse guitarist — and Colorado native. Reece Morse (vocals, keyboards, acoustic guitar) has been performing with The Long Run since 2016; and Rick Pappano (vocals, bass guitar), who has opened up with his bands for the likes of Orleans, Loretta Lynn and The Bellamy Brothers. The heart “beat” is Chris Stongle (percussion and drums), he is the most highly requested “first call” drummer for both studio and stage for many of Colorado’s top, legendary bands, and he played with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s John McCuen and Jimmy Ibbotsen; Jim Ratts and Runaway Express, to name a few. In 2017, he played with some of the most famous music artists in the genre, including Vince Gill, Amy Grand, Joe Walsh, Michael Martin Murphy and Garth Brooks.
Asked about the song choices Trippensee said that they never do the same set twice. “On this trip, we’re going to be down in New Mexico for three days, so I imagined I’ll probably write a setlist ahead of time. “You know, we do something a little bit different. There's about seven or eight songs or so, that you have to do at every show — that you can't really get away (from). But you know, there's always someone out there watching that is seeing you do it for the first time,” Trippensee said.
He said that the band is hoping to extend their fan base to Roswell. “ … when you go down there, and you get to know the people. And they have you come back year after year, and you start building a little family of your own. People that look forward to having me come back. And that's kind of what we'd like to do there. I mean, anytime I can make it to New Mexico to do a good show, that makes me personally happy,” Trippensee said.
For more information and tickets, visit thelibertyinc.com.