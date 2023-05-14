A son walks in the footsteps of his father to find Camp Roswell
Hans-Joachim Wünsche and his family started their journey to Roswell on April 15. It would have been the 105th birthday of Alfred Wünsche, his father.
Alfred Wünsche served under the mythical Desert Fox, Gen. Erwin Rommel, in World War II, and — as is often the case among soldiers who had gone through war — he had only talked a little about his experiences with his children. The only “memorabilia” of Alfred Wünsche’s service under Rommel existed in the form of a patch with the words “Afrika Korps” (German Africa Corps was the expeditionary force of Rommel in Africa during the North African campaign of World War II). It was not openly displayed. Most items of that time were either carried off as “souvenirs” by American soldiers or destroyed by the new German governments after the war. The German Criminal Code of today states that it is forbidden under the penalty of up to three years of jail time or a fine to “use or distribute symbols of organizations that are deemed unconstitutional.” On Aug. 13, 2014, the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that a man was arrested in Munich, Germany because he tried to sell a German military helmet carrying a swastika and a bust of Adolf Hitler at a local flea market.
On April 26, the Wünsches met with historians Janet Dunnahoo and Dale Eck, as well as with Roswell Daily Record’s Vision editor to talk about their journey, before heading out to Spring River to see the work of German prisoners of war (POWs) and further to the site that once was Camp Roswell.
Hans-Joachim Wünsche said that his father stayed at the camp from August 1944 to March 1946. His father's memories of Roswell and the people he encountered were one of the few good memories that he actually shared. His Alfred Wünsche grew up with seven siblings in a small town with only 3,000 people, Elstra in Saxony. After school, until the war started, he worked for a farmer. Many of the soldiers in the German Africa Corps were farmers and came from rural communities.
“It was a big milestone for my father,” Wünsche said. “He was one and a half years here — that’s a long time. I thought, I should really research, how the prisoners of war were treated in the U.S. How my father was treated. And to find someone who could explain it well. I read the story (of Camp Roswell) on the internet and said, I’ve got to go there.” He found help through Donna M. Woycik at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces, and in September 2022, the trail led him to the Roswell Daily Record's website and the column of historian Dunnahoo. A lively exchange of information followed that included material by historian Eck.
According to Hans-Joachim Wünsche, his interest in his father's military experiences started decades ago, but his family couldn’t travel until West and East Germany were united. Their home was for generations Elstra in Saxony, which was at the time in East Germany. Controlled by the USSR, East Germans were cut off from the West. Also, after the unification, it was still extremely difficult to find information about specific soldiers.
Another handicap was that researching anything about World War II privately was frowned upon in Germany.
Wünsche said that in 2010 his research took off, also thanks to the internet. He said that the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland was extremely helpful. They gave him information about the entire journey of his father as a soldier and later on as a POW. It would take four years of planning and saving until he could start the journey that would take him and his wife Angela Wünsche to Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, Morocco and finally, with his son Björn Wünsche and his wife Marie, to the U.S.
Asked what experience and knowledge stood out most, Wünsche said that it was the large distances the POWs had to travel. “Those are distances from North Africa to the U.S. The other soldiers may have traveled on other routes, but my father, his journey is impressive to me, these distances.”
After being captured by the French Wünsche said, his father, along with the other POWs, was transported in horse-drawn covered wagons through the desert. When he visited Morocco several years ago, he was able to find the location of the POW camp. “It was a tent camp, similar to here (Roswell), surrounded by a desert. It was in an oasis.”
Wünsche said that the POWs were handed over to the American troops and, after reaching the ocean, would be shipped over to the U.S. Some went north, others, like his father, went south, and passenger trains took them from Galveston and other harbors to Roswell, and to what the locals nicknamed “Camp Roswell,” which was located at Orchard Park, between Roswell and Dexter.
At this point, the interview was taking place at Spring River where POWs of Camp Roswell had put in the rocks lining the sides of the river. Additionally, they decorated it with an Iron Cross, a military decoration in the Kingdom of Prussia, and later in the German Empire and Nazi Germany. It was awarded for bravery in battle. Today, the Iron Cross is part of the tradition of the Bundeswehr (German military), it is an award given acknowledging bravery, love of freedom and chivalry.
After learning about the history of the Spring River project, Eck explained that the Roswell camp was one of the first camps for POWs in the U.S. and was the model that others were based on. He then showed the Wünsche’s documents he kept in his car, explaining the daily life of POWs in Camp Roswell. “The biggest problem of the housing of the POWs was they were bored. Idle hands … so they had soccer teams, orchestra, woodworking shops,” Eck said.
Later on, the POWs would be working on the fields helping local farmers. Pulling out a folder with coupons, Eck said, “When they worked on the farms they were paid 80 cents a day, which was the equivalent (of) what a private in the U.S. Army made. The farmers paid the full price to the government, what the cost of the labor would be if they were using POWs. The farmer paid cash, the amount earned by the POW went into an account in their name which they could draw upon and use the money to buy cigarettes, candy. Actually, they had an allowance of two beers per week.”
Something that surprised the Wünsches was that the POWs could further their education at the camp. They could receive certificates for having learned English and even accounting, Eck said.
Asked how he was feeling, walking where his father had walked, Wünsche said, “I wrote my two brothers yesterday, I am now here where our father was 77 years ago. I did have a tear in my eye.”
Wünsche said that if it wasn’t because of the deep roots his father had in his hometown, the family might have moved to Roswell, the offer was there. “He (Alfred Wünsche) always said to his wife, my mom, that the farmer had told him, ‘Alfred, get your Elfriede (his wife) and return.’ He didn’t make it. …”
The research into Alfred Wünsche's time in Roswell is still ongoing. One mystery remaining is who the friendly farmer was. Dunnahoo said that she may know and that she is working on finding the answer.
Roswell was not Alfred Wünsche's last POW camp, before being able to return to Germany he was put to work in an English stone quarry. He told his son that it was a horrible experience and he never wanted to visit England again.
Alfred Wünsche returned to Elstra Oct. 7, 1947. He would work until 1961 at a local farm coop, later as a truck driver hauling coal and, after recovering from a stroke, he became the janitor for the Elstra High School.
He would have three boys, Günter, Karl-Heinz and the youngest, Hans-Joachim.
Asked about her impression of today’s Roswell, Angela Wünsche said that she was surprised that there were no passenger trains. Hans-Joachim Wünsche said that he was impressed that every public building and business has handicap accessibility. He said that is not the case in his town and that they are still working on it.
During the interview, it showed that the world is indeed small. Hans-Joachim Wünsche was stationed in the mid 1980s at the "green border" near Bad Steben, Bavaria. The Vision editor was at the time a teenager vacationing there and visiting the border, she waved to the East German soldiers guarding border. The soldiers were watching the tourists through their binoculars. Though it was not permitted, they waved back. Wünsche may have very well been one of the soldiers waving.
Hans-Joachim Wünsche has one message to the people of Roswell, "There should never be war again. I wish that for all people.”
The interview with Hans-Joachim Wünsche was conducted in German and translated into English by Christina Stock.